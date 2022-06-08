Danish recruiter provides advice on a crazy market for tech jobs

For a country of only 5.8 million people, Denmark has more than its share of major companies. These include Nov Nordisk, Maersk, and Lego. Most of these companies are trying to hire people with IT skills—but there just aren't enough candidates.

In addition to the fact that Denmark isn't producing enough tech talent, another problem is that US companies are shopping for tech people overseas—and they're even hiring remote workers in expensive markets like Denmark.

Not surprisingly, this new practice of hiring remote workers stems from the global pandemic. When Covid first hit, companies stopped hiring. Then slowly, companies began to realize that remote working is not just an option—but a great option. The big tech companies in the US caught onto this idea and are now looking to hire people for as little as half the salary they would pay in the Bay area. While Danish workers are more expensive than in many places, they are still cheaper than workers in Silicon Valley.

This trend has changed tech job markets around the world. Now suddenly companies that were not directly competing for job candidates because they were so far apart, have begun to scout out the same people. Danish recruiters are feeling the pinch.

"Anything and everything tech is lacking in Denmark," said Claudia Delgado, a tech recruiter with Talentiir. "Trying to find a DevOps engineer right now is like trying to find a unicorn."

Hiring advice for companies in Denmark

"Talentiir encourages clients to be open to bringing in people from outside Denmark," says Delgado. "Some programming languages are not common here. Ruby, a programming language used for E-commerce platforms, has a total talent pool in Denmark of only around 700 people. That's not enough. For those roles, we advise those companies to be open minded about taking on people outside of Denmark."

"If you had asked anybody three years ago if the market would look like it does today, nobody would have guessed," she adds. "The last semester of 2021 was a crazy market. Any developer—even the most junior—had three to five offers at any given point."

"Now we are expecting a recession. While I don't think the market will come to a full freeze like it did in 2020, I do think it will be more stable than last year. The offers are not going to be as generous as they were last year. It's also going to depend also on what new technologies come out. For example, as soon as blockchain came out, it became a very sought-after skill. Nobody knows when the next revolution is going come."

Delgado advises companies to be flexible "Some companies put a cap on salaries they offer, which is understandable. But they need to find ways of being more flexible. They can offer remote working - even for people in the same country. The pandemic showed that people can work from home and be as efficient. Once you look outside your own borders, you'll see a whole new world of candidates."

"Companies often look for senior developers. But bringing in more junior people and helping them develop is a brilliant idea. It allows you to shape peoples' careers. Companies don't do that enough. Consider graduate programmes, which usually last two years. Student interns can fill different roles and work with many different people in many different departments. They do work for you—and along the way, they learn a lot."

"Be more diverse. One of the things we also see with companies is that they struggle to hire diverse talent. If you want to attract diverse talent, you should reflect diversity in your interviewing panel."

"Have a short interview process. In a market that is candidate driven, you don't want to make them go through five or six interviews. Make sure your internal stakeholders are aligned. If a candidate goes to four different interviews with four different people, make sure you don't ask the candidate the same thing four times. You want candidates to understand why they are going to each interview, and you want them to feel valued."

Career advice for technologists in Denmark

As in most parts of the world, developers in Denmark can progress down one of two main branches. They can be individual contributors, working with hardcore technology. They may not necessarily code, but they might become an architect instead.

The second option is to go down the managerial path. Somebody might start as a developer, and then become a tech lead. Then they might become a manager and move up the ladder.

"Developers need to figure out if they see themselves as people leaders or as strictly technical," says Delgado. "If you stay technical, don't get too attached to one technology. Maybe today you think Golang is the greatest language out there. But we don't know how it's going to be in three years. Of course, you can choose one thing that's going to be your core. But keep up with things. Stay up to date by keeping an eye out for new technologies."

"It's also important to think about the kind of company you want to work for. Do you want to be in a product company? Do you want to be in a service company?"

"For experienced professionals, I give the same advice. While it's good to specialise, make sure you don't get stuck on something that won't be in high demand later. Keep an eye on changes. Invest time in continuous learning."

Delgado also recommends that people find tech blogs they like. This will make it easier to stay up to date on some of the skills and to follow tech news and market trends.