Executive interview: Clive Benford, Jaguar Land Rover

In February 2021, Thierry Bolloré, chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, unveiled a plan to reimagine the luxury carmaker. The plan is underpinned by connected services, data-driven technologies and what he describes as “radical digitisation of the entire customer journey and ownership experience”.

Given the reimagination of JLR, Clive Benford, head of the corporate analytics programme at Jaguar Land Rover, says a data culture is being driven from the top down. Pointing to the transformation strategy, Benford says: “Agility, digitisation and data are inseparable.”

He believes IT departments need to switch from being application-centric, where they deliver the applications business users require, to data-centric. “If you were to delete all the data from the enterprise, you wouldn’t have a business,” he says. “But you could delete all the applications.”

The reason IT has evolved this way, says Benford, is because systems were traditionally constrained by a computer’s processing power, the level of installed memory and network bandwidth. “Data was a secondary asset.”

Data-driven business Many companies want to be data-driven. In Benford’s experience, all of the value from data analytics is derived by doing things the original systems were not designed to do. “My background from KPMG is to ask what the business drivers are and use data to improve processes,” he says. One example of using data to improve a business outcome is volume forecasting, he says. “Volume forecasting more accurately means you can respond to market signals sooner. This is worth a fortune. It’s classic improvement consulting.” “If you were to delete all the data from the enterprise, you wouldn’t have a business. But you could delete all the applications” Clive Benford, Jaguar Land Rover Benford says the first time forecasting made a difference at JLR was in 2019 when the market started to turn, and it was able to “slow down vehicle production”. Another example is in improving how JLR observes signals across its supply chain. “Classically, it is really hard to go from a demand signal to a supply signal,” says Benford. Such a signal may identify that manufacturing will need more parts. The data necessary to gain transparency across the manufacturing process is distributed across numerous complex data sources from multiple departments, including forecast and supply chain data, parts data from product lifecycle management systems, and car configuration data output by a combination of the car configuration and build simulation systems. These systems span a diverse array of technology from dedicated mainframes, to dedicated enterprise resource planning (ERP) and material requirements planning (MRP) platforms, to custom distributed car simulation applications. This diverse combination of data meant it was previously impossible to query the data in a timely manner. JLR uses TigerGraph to combine 12 separate data sources in a graph equivalent to 23 relational tables, spanning the parts supplied by hundreds of suppliers, through the particular model and configurations’ bill of materials, to the manufacturing build sequencing and order forecast for those cars. Designs to the schema can be made, allowing additional datasets to be added at any time. Data import jobs are generated so the data extract, translate and load process can be repeated as needed. Graph post-processing adds links between the orders and parts for any build date, allowing the query to give outputs across JLR’s entire order book in a few minutes.