Software house Mega achieves holistic SaaS security with Synopsys

With over five million lines of code and 2,000 open source libraries underpinning its flagship Hopex software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, French software house Mega International has been working with security supplier Synopsys to reassure its developers and customers that its product’s code is free from dangerous cyber security vulnerabilities.

Mega is a specialist in helping organisations manage their plan and build upon their efforts around IT inventory, technical obsolescence and IT strategy to manage governance, risk and compliance, along with business processes and data governance.

Because many of Mega’s customers work in heavily regulated industries such as financial services, ensuring the security of the code contained within the Hopex platform is of critical importance, and many years of enhancements and refactoring meant this assurance was becoming harder and harder to guarantee.

A few years ago, says Philippe Bobo, head of research and development at Mega, the launch of the firm’s SaaS activities caused an inflection point for the firm.

“We hadn’t had big security problems so far, but there was definitely something which was pushing that,” he tells Computer Weekly. “When we launched our SaaS activity, we needed to be very clear and very convincing to our customers to show that their data in our datacentres was safe and secure, more than ever.”

This led Mega to Synopsys’s Coverity static application security testing (SAST) and Black Duck software composition analysis (SCA) products.

“We thought we were good, but we had no way to quantify that,” says Bobo. “At that time, we decided to acquire Coverity, in order to measure ourselves – to reassure ourselves, and also to be able to provide quantified proof to people who wanted to buy our services and be sure their data is safe.”

A further priority was to assure secure management of the growing number of external libraries incorporated within Hopex’s code – not only those that Hopex itself calls on, but libraries that those libraries may in turn call. “The dynamic hierarchy of dependencies can quickly become untraceable without a comprehensive and continually updated software bill of materials (SBOM),” says Bobo.

Finally, Mega also needed to be able to demonstrate to its SOC 2 auditors that Hopex was securely managing data to protect the interests and privacy of its clients.

“Synopsys demonstrated a thorough understanding of our business, and particularly of the challenges [and] the large number of software assets, legacy code and compatibility issues that a long-time quadrant leader like Mega has to deal with,” says Bobo. “This understanding made the implementation very straightforward.”

Bobo continues: “Coverity had the widest coverage in terms of coding languages, as well as a sharp approach to C/C++, with a highly satisfactory exception mechanism that would let us build a progressive picture of our code right from scratch, without being snowed under with a ton of alerts. This proved a key factor, as reliability was our main goal here.

“Black Duck is the spearhead of our SBOM initiative. Black Duck allowed us to quickly launch the exploration process and help us set alert priorities for a codebase that was becoming more and more complex. Time-to-value and completeness were our main goals here. Synopsys provided a very efficient and reactive consultant to help get us launched and to answer questions, and we became autonomous very quickly.”