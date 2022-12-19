Top 10 storage and backup customer stories of 2022

The dominant themes of Computer Weekly’s top 10 stories on customer storage, backup and disaster recovery upgrades in 2022 are organisations that need more capacity, the ability to scale at will, flexibility and global access – and all at reduced cost in terms of energy and space.

So it’s no surprise that the cloud figures prominently, with companies such as Dr Marten’s ensuring data protection via cloud-to-cloud backup in a near-100% cloud infrastructure. Meanwhile, Imperial College NHS Trust saw big savings by moving backup and archive data to the cloud.

Elsewhere, follow-the-sun access to data – if not via public cloud as such – is often vitally important, and here we look at companies such as media organisation Jellyfish which transitioned to a global file system and cut energy costs too.

Where scale is also important, object storage has become increasingly prominent. Australia-based TV provider MediaHub ditched legacy SAN and NAS for object storage that saw it move to multiple tens of PB without the hardware issues that had plagued it previously.

And sometimes there’s simply the need to upgrade legacy SANs to contemporary equivalents, but equipped with space and cost-saving high performance media like NVMe flash, which was the case at the Scottish Crown prosecutor’s office.