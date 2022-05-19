AMD, Qualcomm collaborate to optimise business connectivity

Looking to allow CE manufacturers to make devices that pack a harder punch for connectivity, AMD and Qualcomm Technologies have formed a partnership to optimise the Qualcomm FastConnect connectivity system for AMD Ryzen processor-based computing platforms.

The first systems included in the partnership will be the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 system. With the FastConnect 6900, the latest AMD Ryzen processor-powered business laptops feature Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity, including advanced wireless capabilities enabled with Windows 11.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Windows 11 PCs, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series, will be able to use the Windows 11 Wi-Fi Dual Station through Qualcomm 4-Stream Dual Band Simultaneous.

Multiple Wi-Fi bands have capability to outperform traditional single band connections for improved video conferencing experiences, reduced latency and enhanced connection robustness. By working in the 6 GHz band, next-gen laptop users can take full advantage of its bandwidth and speed improvements without competing with any non-6E devices.

For IT administrators, the AMD Manageability Processor, now available in Ryzen PRO 6000 systems, is designed to enable the remote management of AMD commercial platforms. When paired with the FastConnect 6900, this offering enables wireless manageability with support for 32+ widely used Open Standard-Based profiles.

The two companies assure that together the AMD Manageability processor and FastConnect 6900 unlock enhanced capabilities for IT to manage systems. “Out-of-band Wi-Fi remote management is an important tool for enterprise IT managers to diagnose and fix issues, even when the operating system is not running,” said Jason Banta, chief vice-president and general manager of OEM client computing at AMD. “AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with FastConnect 6900 enable next-generation business laptops to have the processing and connectivity tools needed to perform in modern environments, offering professional-strength remote manageability for users in the new, hybrid workplace.”

Dino Bekis, vice-president and general manager of mobile compute and connectivity at Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Our collaboration with AMD reflects Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to the mobile computing space. By optimising FastConnect 6900 for platforms powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, we’re bringing secure Wi-Fi remote management to AMD enterprise customers. This represents the first step in our relationship to bring superior wireless connectivity to the AMD mobile computing roadmap.”

Explaining why his company would be adopting the technology for its products, Tom Butler, executive director, IDG commercial portfolio at Lenovo, said the firm’s enterprise customers demanded advanced manageability and superior Wi-Fi connectivity.

“Wi-Fi 6E extension into 1200MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum addresses the demand for reliable two-way data traffic such as video calls, collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, and remote management to ensure sustained productivity for the global workforce facing congestion from streaming, gaming and school-from-home,” he said.