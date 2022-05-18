Virgin Media O2 Business launches tech fund for medium businesses

In a bid to help provide medium businesses with access to valuable tech such as fixed and mobile connectivity to support hybrid working and digital transformation, Virgin Media O2 Business has introduced a programme where such firms can reclaim funds based on their contracts.

The initiative is open to all organisations with 10 to 249 employees across the UK, and aims to help equip medium businesses with the tech they need to work smarter in a hybrid working world, regardless of location.

Through the Get More Fund, current Virgin Media Business or O2 Business customers that extend their contracts to take both internet connection (broadband or leased lines) and mobile products will be able to put 10% of the value of their new plan towards a range of hardware options for their teams.

New customers that take out both internet connectivity and mobile products will receive 10% of their total monthly contract value. Virgin Media O2 Business customers can redeem their Get More Fund against a range of products including iPhones, iPads, laptops, desktops, MacBooks and printers.

The Get More Fund provides a package of other new benefits to support medium businesses on their digital acceleration journeys. These include a free digital review, which will see Virgin Media O2 Business experts audit individual businesses’ connectivity needs and provide tailored recommendations to set them up for the future of remote working.

It also covers dedicated account management – with one single point of contact across all connectivity solutions to save time and unnecessary admin, and provide always-on help and advice – plus it gives customers a choice of new technology to suit their organisation’s specific requirements.

“Today, the workplace is truly anywhere. We know that medium businesses are investing significantly in kitting their teams out with the tech they need to work flexibly, wherever they are, and get the best out of their people,” said Catherine Amran, director of small and medium-sized businesses at Virgin Media O2 Business, explaining the reasons for the launch.

“But we also know that when it comes to hybrid working, there’s no ‘one size fits all’ – and many businesses simply don’t have the time to spend researching the latest tech.

“We think it’s time for medium businesses to expect more from their connectivity providers, so we’ve launched the Get More Fund to give them access to the devices and connectivity they need, with an expert review to help them make the right tech choices – all backed by hassle-free, always-on customer service.

“As Virgin Media O2’s first joint service offering for medium business, the launch of Get More is also an important step forward for us as a brand, as we bring together the best of our mobile and broadband networks to add value for our customers.”