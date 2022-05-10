How one Australian firm is creating smarter menus

Australian mobile ordering and payment technology provider me&u had been catering to the hospitality industry, but the onset of the pandemic opened up new business opportunities in the food and beverage sector.

Its systems are now being used by seven of Australia’s top 10 pub groups and has established itself in the UK and US markets, thanks to the accelerated adoption of digital menus and ordering.

There were two main factors involved. On the customer side, public health measures meant that even people who previously had no idea about QR codes soon became familiar with them and seeing one on a pub or cafe table was part of everyday life. “This definitely helped adoption,” said Kishan Modi, chief product officer of me&u.

At the same time, operators were widely encouraged – and in the UK mandated – to operate at-table ordering in pubs to minimise movements around the premises and help maintain social distancing. There was also concern that the virus could be spread through contact with surfaces such as physical menus, but the risk turned out to be low.

Some providers took a very limited approach and did little more than present customers with a static image of the venue’s menu.

But me&u’s goal was to “make menus smarter”, said Modi, so menu items are presented dynamically.

The order in which items appear on a customer’s device is largely determined by a business intelligence system built into the me&u backend.

Hard data Key considerations are the day of the week and time of day. For example, customers are more likely to order coffee than beer at 10am on a weekday, but that might be reversed at 6pm on a Friday. The point is that with me&u, this isn’t a matter of guesswork – it’s based on hard data. The system goes further by keeping track of customer preferences as expressed by what they order, how much they spend and when. So, if someone usually orders a side of fries to go with their burger, those two items appear together. More generally, the menu is smartly sorted for customers, said Modi. This is generally similar to the way streaming video services put the shows one is already watching near the top of their menus, and also surface shows and movies that have been watched by other people with similar habits. But this is a commercial world, so there’s something in it for venue operators, too. Modi said the system works rather like the way an experienced waiter will recognise a customer and offer, for example, “the usual Shiraz?” and probably bring them a large glass. And mirroring the familiar “would you like fries with that?”, me&u can put popular items such as a bowl of potato wedges at or near the top of the menu, prompting customers to order them.