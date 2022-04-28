Men don’t need to help women in tech, say IT professionals

It’s not important for men to be involved in integrating women into tech teams, according to 44% of tech workers.

The annual Computer Weekly/TechTarget Salary Survey found that the number of people who said men need to be involved in integrating women into IT teams has faced a significant drop over the past few years, from 57% in 2019/20, to 40% in 2020/21, to only 23% this in this year’s figures.

Meanwhile, the number of people who disagreed that men should help women rose slightly to 44% this year from 42% last year.

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, called the figures “very disappointing”, and pointed out a lot of the push for greater diversity in the technology sector over the years has been done “mainly” by women.

“This is a really crucial part of the diversity problem that we have in the industry – I cannot stress enough how much addressing tech’s D&I challenge is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

“Over the years, so many – mainly women – have worked incredibly hard to bring more women into the technology sector but, unfortunately, the needle has barely shifted. This must not deter our commitment to change. We, both women and men, must keep the pressure high and ensure we are doing everything we can to support women in all aspects of the digital and tech industries.”

Respondents to the Computer Weekly/TechTarget IT Salary Survey are predominantly mid-to-senior-level IT managers, aged 35 or above, and more than 80% of those who answered the survey this year were men.

Results from the past three surveys span across the pandemic, with the 2019/20 showing a more positive snapshot of pre-pandemic diversity initiatives before several firms became more concerned with navigating the uncertainty brought about by Brexit and the pandemic.

Allyship and support for underrepresented groups from those who are in the majority in the tech sector is extremely important – especially as inclusion can play such an important role in whether or not businesses are able to retain diverse talent.

There are many reported reasons as to why women avoid the technology sector, and a lack of inclusion or a sense of belonging is one of them. As pointed out by Shaw, despite ongoing efforts to try to increase the number of women in the industry, the number has remained largely the same over the past five years.

In the 2021/22 Computer Weekly/TechTarget Salary Survey, there was a drop in the number of people who said their company has a plan to increase gender diversity in its tech teams, from 29% last year to 24% this year – a significant difference from 2019/20’s results where 40% companies had a plan in place for improving gender balance in IT teams.

“There is a risk that the events of the past few years – the pandemic, the impact of Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis – means tech founders are focusing on survival at the expense of progress around diversity, ”said Shaw.

“However, there is a strong case to support the fact that diverse tech companies are more successful, so it seems nonsensical that there has been a decline in companies making a concerted effort to increase gender diversity in their tech teams.”

The pay problem Even once women are encouraged into the technology industry, there can often be issues with equal pay, with women suffering from a gender pay gap in several industries. Sometimes, this is because the industries that predominately employ women tend to be lower paid, or because women are less likely to hold c-suite positions in companies which receive higher salaries. This disparity became even clearer during the pandemic, where women were disproportionately affected as a result of the types of roles they had, the nature of the industries that more heavily employ women, and – in many cases – women shouldering the burden of care for children and the elderly. While the number of IT workers who said women and men with similar qualifications were paid the same in their company has increased year on year (YoY) – up from 28% last year, to 34% this year – there is still a significant drop from pre-pandemic figures (58% in 2019/20). Figures regarding equal pay followed a similar pattern, with a YoY increase in the number of IT workers who believe women and men have the same opportunities within their company – from 26% in 2020/21, to 38% this year. While an increase, it is still significantly less than the 68% of those who thought women and men had equal opportunities within their company in 2019/20. Andrea Palmer, chair of BCS Women, claimed women were at greater risk of furlough or redundancy during the pandemic: “During the pandemic, as in other sectors, women left their tech jobs in droves, many because they needed greater flexibility to home-school their children or care for someone, and others reassessed their priorities of what they wanted out of life, plus where they wanted to work and for which companies, from a social, environmental and ethical perspective. If men think they don’t need to help women, then we’re never going to reach any form of equality Andrea Palmer, BCS Women “Now, as we all recover from the impact of the pandemic, women in tech need more support and encouragement to progress in their careers – not less. But if men think they don’t need to help women, then we’re never going to reach any form of equality. We need men to be our allies, and we need to do this together. Until these issues are tackled, then the dial won’t move in a positive direction.” Although gender equality for those working in tech appears to have suffered in recent years, there was a small drop in the number of people who said their IT departments are working to address the topic of gender equality in teams – 65% this year versus 67% last year. Experts have already warned that the pandemic shouldn’t be an excuse to stop diversity initiatives, and those who have diversity baked into their strategy are less likely to have found it difficult to maintain those initiatives during lockdown.