CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The spies who hack you – the growing threat of spyware
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after 10 Downing Street was hit by a spyware attack, fears about targeted mobile phone hacks are increasing. Our salary survey highlights the diversity challenge in IT, with men’s support for women in IT declining. And we look at how datacentre heat reuse can help reduce carbon emissions. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
NSO Group faces court action after Pegasus spyware used against targets in UK
Three human rights activists whose phones were targeted by spyware traced to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have begun legal action against both countries and Israel’s NSO Group Technologies
Men don’t need to help women in tech, say IT professionals
Many tech workers don’t think it’s important for men to help women to integrate into tech teams, according to research by Computer Weekly, which experts say highlights the wider need for inclusive action
Decarbonising datacentres: Turning the hot air about heat reuse into real-life use cases
Reusing waste heat from datacentres to warm local businesses and homes could bring about considerable reductions in carbon emissions and lower energy costs, so what needs to happen to make this a more widespread practice?
