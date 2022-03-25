Telehouse’s takeover of Thomson Reuters Docklands datacentre brings more colo capacity to London

Telehouse has gone live with the first phase of its fifth colocation facility in London Docklands, which is located on the former site of a Thomson Reuters datacentre.

The first phase of the carrier-neutral colocation provider’s buildout of the site – known as Telehouse South – has been under development for just under a year, and has capacity for up to 668 server racks and 2MW of IT load. This looks set to be bolstered by the end of 2023 through further upgrade works, which the company anticipates will bring online an additional 0.7MW of IT load.

The initial datacentre buildout effort has focused on remodelling the first floor of the 10-storey building that makes up Telehouse South. On completion, the site will have a total power capacity of 18MW and up to 12,000m2 of colocation space, it is claimed.

The buildout is billed by the firm as its most ambitious infrastructural and aesthetic refurbishment to date, with the redevelopment of the site expected to cost up to £223m by the time of its completion.

Sustainability and speed As recently detailed by Computer Weekly, datacentre operators are being encouraged to prioritise the redevelopment of existing buildings for sustainability reasons when seeking to meet the ever-growing demand from enterprises and hyperscalers for additional datacentre capacity. During a tour of the completed first-floor data hall, a company representative confirmed this was one of the reasons why the firm had opted to take over an existing site, rather than build a new facility in the area from scratch. The first-floor data hall at Telehouse South Paul Lewis, senior operations director at Telehouse Europe, said the decision to repurpose an existing site was also driven by an urgency to bring online additional colocation capacity for its clients as soon as possible. “It was the increasing demand from our customers for hybrid IT infrastructure, unrivalled connectivity and extra capacity that was the main driver behind this project, and it was the reason we chose to refurbish an existing datacentre,” he said, during an address at the Telehouse South launch event. “With time being of the essence, building a new facility from scratch would have taken too long and…choosing the site of one of the first datacentres in the Docklands area as the location for this project wasn’t a coincidence – it was a strategic decision,” he continued. Telehouse South is on course to become the biggest datacentre in the company’s Docklands campus and, as is the case with the other four sites it has located there, is powered by 100% renewable energy procured from certified wind, solar, biomass and hydro generators.