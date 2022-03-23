NHS urgent care provider uses ID and access management to reduce complexity for clinicians

An NHS 111 care provider is using a cloud-based identity management system to remove the need for clinicians to remember multiple passwords when providing services to callers.

The requirement for multiple passwords to access vital medical information was slowing clinicians down when providing advice to patients.

The London Central & West Unscheduled Care Collaboration (LCW) is using an ID as a service from My1Login to streamline its service to the 4.6 million citizens it covers.

LCW is becoming increasingly reliant on cloud-based applications and digital records, each of which requires a password to access. The need to remember multiple passwords was challenging for clinicians providing care, so the organisation sought a way to avoid this.

“We see digital as a key enabler to provide innovative, uninterrupted and responsive care to our patients,” said Liam Mahon, director of digital and innovation IT at LCW. “However, a key challenge we are frequently facing is clinicians having to manage multiple logins to access systems. This means passwords often get forgotten and doctors have to go through lengthy password resets to get access to patient records.”

The organisation decided it needed to update its identity access management (IAM) system to make things easier and faster for staff.

“My1Login significantly [improves] security whilst simplifying the user experience, thus allowing clinicians to focus their time on patient care, rather than password management” Liam Mahon, LCW

“In My1Login we have found a partner that symphyses these two issues into a simple solution, significantly improving security whilst simplifying the user experience, thus allowing clinicians to focus their time on patient care, rather than password management.”

The platform integrates with their existing computer login and creates an environment that means clinicians only need to sign into their computer once to get access to all the information.

My1Login’s customer data is encrypted on the customer side and passwords never leave the safety of the customer’s network perimeter.

Mike Newman, CEO of My1Login, said: “My1Login enables the transition to a passwordless environment, removing passwords from the hands of users and placing LCW in control of corporate identities, which reduces exposure to cyber security risks and makes it secure and effortless for clinicians to access NHS applications.”