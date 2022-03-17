Accenture: Trust and opportunities in the metaverse

In its latest Technology Vision 2022 report, titled Meet me in the metaverse, Accenture sets out how it sees the metaverse changing business-to-business transactions and the way businesses interact with consumers.

The report describes a spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds – the Metaverse Continuum – covering a set of business models that redefine how the world works, operates and interacts. According to Accenture, businesses are racing towards a future that is very different from the one they were designed to operate in, as technologies – such as extended reality, blockchain, digital twins and edge computing – converge to reshape human experiences.

In its research for the report, Accenture surveyed more than 4,600 business and technology leaders across 23 industries in 35 countries. At this early stage, 71% of executives believe the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organisation and 42% believe it will be “breakthrough” or “transformational”.

“The next generation of the internet is unfolding and will drive a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we’ve seen to date, transforming the way we all live and work,” said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technology officer at Accenture. “Our vision of the metaverse as a continuum challenges prevailing, narrower views and highlights why organisations must act today, or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else.”

Daugherty added: “As the line between people’s physical and digital lives further blurs, organisations have the opportunity and obligation now to build a responsible metaverse – addressing issues like trust, sustainability, personal safety, privacy, responsible access and use, diversity and more. The actions and choices they make today will set the stage for the future.”

WebMe, Programmable World and The Unreal Accenture’s Technology Vision 2022 report identifies three trends related to the metaverse. The first, which Accenture has dubbed WebMe, covers enterprise strategies that aim to overcome limitations of today’s digital platforms, which often lack interoperability and data portability. According to Accenture, the metaverse and Web 3.0 are poised to reshape the internet. Rather than it being comprised of a disparate collection of sites and apps, Accenture predicts the metaverse will lead to a persistent 3D environment in which moving from one “place” to another is as simple as walking from one room to another. Its research found that 95% of executives believe future digital platforms need to offer unified experiences, enabling interoperability of customers’ data across different platforms and spaces. “Our vision of the metaverse as a continuum challenges prevailing, narrower views and highlights why organisations must act today, or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else” Paul Daugherty, Accenture The second trend is what Accenture calls a Programmable World. The report notes that as emerging technologies such as 5G, ambient computing, augmented reality and smart materials advance, digital environments will be increasingly woven into the fabric of the physical world. According to Accenture, these environments will not only reshape not just how people engage with worlds, but will redefine everything built in it, how people sense and interact, and the control they have over it. The survey found that 92% of of business leaders agree that leading organisations will push the boundaries of the virtual world to make it more real, increasing the need for persistence and seamless navigation between the digital and physical worlds. The third aspect of the metaverse is what Accenture calls The Unreal. This is the domain of fake information and how artificial intelligence (AI) can help to combat it. Businesses and environments are increasingly supported by AI-generated data that convincingly reflects the physical world. Accenture said AI was top-of-mind for businesses, as companies and consumers alike shift away from considering what is real versus fake, to what is authentic, not just in terms of a company’s content and algorithms, but its entire brand. The survey found that 96% of organisations are committed to authenticating the origin of their data and genuine use of AI. “With the unreal world about to become reality, now is the time for leaders to ready their businesses,” the report stated.