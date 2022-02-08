CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Exploring the metaverse
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the metaverse is set to become a highly competitive commercial playground –profitable markets but also high-profile failures will follow. IT contractors have been hit by cyber attacks on the firms that pay their wages – we examine the impact. And we ask if it’s time to plan for quantum computing. Read the issue now.
The developing metaverse: Commercial realities of extended realities
The metaverse is almost certain to become a highly competitive commercial playground, if not battlefield. It will likely not only establish highly profitable markets but also lead to high-profile failures
Umbrella company cyber attacks prompt fresh calls for sector regulation to protect contractors
With the umbrella company industry increasingly finding itself under attack from cyber criminals, contracting market stakeholders embark on a fresh round of calls for the industry to be regulated
Should IT leaders plan for the quantum computing era?
Quantum computing is still at an early stage of development, but there are a handful of use cases where nothing else matches the horsepower it offers
