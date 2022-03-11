O2 Telefónica, Mavenir team to develop 5G core

Network software provider Mavenir is working with O2 Telefónica Deutschland to demonstrate simplified deployment and change management on core 5G network elements. The firms say this is a clear demonstration of zero-touch continuous integration, continuous deployment (CI/CD)-based operations of IMS core on cloud infrastructure.

Together, they are working to deploy a common zero-touch continuous integration, continuous deployment and continuous testing (CI/CD/CT) framework in O2 Telefónica’s German network. This is intended to streamline operations in O2 Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network.

Mavenir sees this as a significant milestone in the evolution of streamlined operations, moving away from manual deployments and reducing human error. CI/CD can potentially provide greater flexibility for customers in day-to-day operations and is expected to deliver significant benefits in terms of speed and cost of deployment.

It says it will work with O2 Telefónica to automate network operations, enabling the transition to the adoption of the virtualised network functions. Mavenir’s CI/CD/CT framework will allow for creating customised workflows/processes for fast, agile change management in increased-complexity 4G/5G networks.

Mavenir’s technology is open source-based, interoperable and standardised that the company says can be integrated in a “plug-and-play” manner for any VNF functions.

“5G requires cloud-native and microservices architecture, but brings along more operational complexity in the network,” said Jochen Bockfeld, director common services at O2 Telefónica Deutschland. “CI/CD/CT-based zero-touch deployment and change management is our way to be agile and accelerate time to market. This is a key strategy in the path of automation of our networks to achieve leaner and meaner operations. Mavenir is a trusted and reliable partner for this journey, given the knowhow and the experience we have with them in core and cloud projects.”

The partnership with O2 Telefónica Deutschland comes hot on the heels of Mavenir announcing at MWC 2022 that it has been selected by Türk Telekom as a supplier for a virtualised Open RAN pilot. With ComPro Information Technologies acting as systems integrator, the pilot is designed to contribute to the work of Open RAN and Open Transport project groups within Telecom Infra Project, which is supporting the project and of which Türk Telekom is a member.

Türk Telekom has been working for a long time on Open RAN technologies that will play an active role in 5G networks, and Mavenir is providing it with an end-to-end Open vRAN system that will allow a single architecture to support the existing 4G network, as well as densify coverage for 5G.

Processing will be aggregated in the central units and distributed units, simplifying the cell sites and transforming the total cost of ownership. As regards the overall architecture, ComPro’s main responsibilities include the timely delivery and installation of various O-RAN-compliant components, while ensuring the smooth integration of multi-supplier solutions.