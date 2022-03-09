Microsoft serves up three zero-days on March Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has issued fixes for a total of 71 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), among them three zero-day flaws, and three critically rated bugs, in its latest monthly Patch Tuesday drop.

None of the identified zero-days are being actively exploited although clearly all have been publicly disclosed. They are, in ascending order of severity: CVE-2022-24512, a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in .NET and Visual Studio; CVE-2022-24459, an elevation of privilege (EOP) vulnerability in the Windows Fax and Scan service; and CVE-2022-21990, an RCE vulnerability in Remote Desktop Client.

While the March release saw a substantial uptick in vulnerability volumes on a month-by-month basis, critical vulnerabilities continued their downward trend, observed Automox product strategy vice-president Paul Zimski.

“Thankfully for all IT technicians, there’s been a downward trend in critical vulnerabilities to address in the past couple of months. February’s Patch Tuesday was mild with zero critical vulnerabilities, and this month’s Patch Tuesday is lighter with three critical vulnerabilities, a 54% reduction from the 12-month rolling average,” said Zimski.

The three critical vulnerabilities are CVE-2022-22006, CVE-2022-24501, and CVE-2022-23277, all RCE flaws in HEVC Video Extensions, VP9 Video Extensions, and Exchange Server respectively.

Other noteworthy vulnerabilities this month include two other bugs in Remote Desktop Client, CVE-2022-23285 and CVE-2022-24503, which Kev Breen of Immersive Labs said reflected the expansion of the attack surface presented by remote desktop protocol (RDP) due to remote working volumes remaining high.

“[They] are a potential concern as this infection vector is commonly used by ransomware actors. While exploitation is not trivial, requiring an attacker to set up bespoke infrastructure, it still presents enough of a risk to be a priority,” said Breen.

Breen also identified CVE-2022-24508 of being worthy of increased attention. This RCE in Windows SMB v3 could be exploited as a component of lateral movement, although successful exploitation requires a valid set of credentials.

Additionally, he said, three EOP bugs, CVE-2022-23286, CVE-2022-24507 and CVE-2022-23299 could also be used as “connective tissue” in a multi-stage attack. “Addressing these will stop a potentially limited incursion becoming more serious,” said Breen.