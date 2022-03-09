Uptime Institute debuts online tool to showcase datacentre industry career opportunities

The Uptime Institute is embarking on a push to shine a light on the wide range of career opportunities that exist in the datacentre market, with the support of tech giants Google, Meta and Microsoft.

The datacentre resiliency think tank has launched its free Career Pathfinder online tool, which allows users to find roles in the industry that match their experiences, skills and interests.

“Based on real-world job roles, the Career Pathfinder resource was designed to inform and raise awareness about career opportunities in the unseen world of datacentres and invite people from all backgrounds to consider entering the industry,” said Uptime Institute, in a statement.

The tool lists nine distinct fields in the datacentre industry that people could pursue careers in, including business support, construction, controls and monitoring, design, IT hardware, network and connectivity, operations, operations engineering, and strategy.

Collectively, across all these fields, are listings for 230 different types of jobs, and users of the tool can sift through these using competency-focused search filters to drill down into roles.

The Uptime Institute said Career Pathfinder is intended for use by people at all stages of their working life, including students looking to explore their career options, as well as people returning to the workforce after some time away or those looking for a complete career change.

“Governments, education institutions and industry groups can also use the Career Pathfinder to support efforts to expand curricula, training and other programs specific to the datacentre industry,” the organisation added.