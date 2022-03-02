Gothenburg University makes breakthrough in energy efficient computers

The University of Gothenburg (UoG) is claiming a major breakthrough in the development of computers that can work as energy efficiently as human brains.

Investigations headed by researchers at UoG have succeeded in combining memory and calculation functions in the same component. This is the first time researchers have been able to successfully connect oscillator networks and memristors.

The discovery, emanating from the Topspin (Topotronic Multi-Dimensional Spin Hall Nano-Oscillator Networks) research project being run as a collaboration between the UoG and Japan's Tohoko University, holds the potential to become the catalyst to create more efficient technologies across the broad spectrum of mobile telephones, drones and self-driving vehicles.

“Finding new ways of performing calculations that resemble the brain’s energy-efficient processes has been an important goal of research for decades. Cognitive tasks, like image and voice recognition, require significant computer power; and mobile applications, in particular mobile phones, drones and satellites, require energy-efficient solutions,” said Johan Åkerman, professor of applied spintronics at UoG’s department of physics.

The headway made to fuse memory and calculation functions into a paired component provides a gateway to new advances where these same components can function more like the brain’s energy-efficient neural networks, Åkerman said.

“These components can become important building blocks in future to develop more brain-like computers. The more energy-efficiently cognitive calculations can be performed, the more applications become possible,” said Åkerman.

In February 2022, the UoG’s department of physics secured a noteworthy €150,000 proof-of-concept grant from the European Research Council (ERC) that will be used to develop and commercialise advances within the sphere of the Åkerman-led Topspin neuromorphic computing project. The ERC had earlier awarded a €2.5m grant to the Topspin project in March 2019.

“Quantum-inspired computers, such as Ising machines, have proven to be able to handle the kind of calculation problems that today’s conventional computers cannot solve within a reasonable time or at a reasonable energy consumption. The goal of this research project is to build and compare a new, completely magnetic, quantum-inspired Ising machine based on two-dimensional networks of so-called spin-Hall nano-oscillators,” Åkerman said.

In the Topspin project, researchers at UoG and Tohoku University were able to display the first integration of a cognitive computing nano-element (the memristor) into another – a spintronic oscillator.

Arrays of these memristor-controlled oscillators, which amalgamate the non-volatile local storage of the memristor function with the microwave frequency computation of the nano-oscillator networks, can closely imitate the non-linear oscillatory neural networks of the human brain, said Shunsuke Fukami, professor and the project leader at Tohoku University.

“So far, artificial neurons and synapses have been developed separately in many fields. This new work marks an important milestone: two functional elements have been combined into one,” Fukami said.

Quantum-style leaps in the direction of next-generation advanced machines means that modern computers have been able to tackle even more challenging cognitive tasks such as language and image recognition. The degree of progress being made in this field has been greatly enhanced through artificial intelligence-led innovations.

One of the key discoveries in the UoG’s joint research programme with Tohoko University is the linking of oscillator networks and memristors, the two main tools for advanced calculations. The oscillators and oscillating circuits have the capacity to perform complex calculations in a comparable manner to human nerve cells. Memristors, incorporating an integrated memory, are also capable of functioning as programmable resistors to perform calculations.

Comparable to memory cells, the ability to integrate oscillators and memristors represents a huge advancement in research that has far-reaching implications and energy-saving advantages for sectors energy-efficient technologies such as mobile telephones, said Åkerman.

“More energy-efficient calculations could lead to new functionality in mobile phones. One good example is digital assistants like Siri or Google. Today, all processing is done by servers since the calculations require too much energy compared to the size of a normal phone. If the calculations could instead be performed locally, on the actual phone, they could be done faster and easier without the need to connect to servers,” Åkerman said.