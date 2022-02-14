Mavenir intros intelligent IoT platform for smarter analytics

Network software provider Mavenir ended 2021 with plans for a use case-driven future with agile charging and a composable architecture designed to make the transition to future 5G platforms easier, and it has now announced the commercial availability of its Intelligent Internet of Things Platform (IIoTP).

With 4G/LTE connectivity almost ubiquitous in major global territories, 5G being rapidly rolled out to allow deeper and richer experiences, and satellite now a viability in the sector, the IoT arena is currently hot, and the extra demand for services is fuelling a booming market for connectivity management platforms (CMPs), according to a report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research.

And as the demand for IoT applications increases with the roll-out of 5G networks, a large number and variety of sensors can now be deployed. Such sensors are generating huge amount of data, which require near-real-time analysis with very low latency to derive actionable insights. This means that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics at scale has become of imperative importance, says Mavenir.

The provider’s new offering applies AI to data streams from IoT sensors, enabling enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to gain instant insights and actionable intelligence. The IIoTP can be deployed independently or in conjunction with Mavenir’s Intelligent Video Application (IVA) and other AI applications, on any cloud or on-prem hardware, to realise end-to-end, use case-based, IoT sensor data analysis.

The Mavenir IIoTP integrates with a variety of sensors, including 2G/3G/4G/5G that can be deployed on various networks including cellular and Wi-Fi. The platform is also designed to provide the scalability to support large number of sensors and is claimed to have the flexibility to configure a variety of sensors. The events can be integrated with downstream interfaces for end-to-end realisation of a variety of use cases. The processing can be split between the edge cloud and the centralised cloud to realise low latency and reduced data bandwidth needs.

Key intended use cases for Mavenir’s IIoTP include: manufacturing, to automate operations to reduce cost and downtime and improve performance; smart cities and smart campuses to optimise the handling of infrastructure, provide dwellers with better living conditions, and enhance the environmental, social and economic sustainability; mining and construction, enhancing worker safety, equipment availability and equipment usage; smart buildings, enhancing building safety and comfort of occupants.

“With the continued explosion of 5G devices coming online, platforms like Mavenir’s IIoTP are designed to converge hardware stacks and common software frameworks to provide CSPs with intelligent, optimised insights that can be offered to enterprise users for real-world IoT initiatives,” said Aniruddho Basu, executive vice-president for emerging business at Mavenir.