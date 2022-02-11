Lack of knowledge disastrous for effective security strategy within Dutch companies

Large parts of Dutch IT budget are directed at technological measures against cyber incidents, while creating awareness amongst the workforce lacks behind, according to research.

Not only large companies fall victim to cyber crime, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increasingly finding themselves to be targets too.

Research firm DirectResearch, commissioned by Cisco and Telindus, asked whether Dutch organisations react adequately to threats. One of the most striking findings is that almost two-thirds (62%) of the respondents believe their organisation lacks security knowledge, suggesting the effectiveness of their overall security strategy is at stake. Just over half the people interviewed (56%) said they regard cyber security as a both technical and organisational challenge.

Not surprisingly, there were major differences between large and smaller companies when it comes to the barriers for a successful security strategy. Large companies tend to point at the complexity of chosen solutions as a constraint, while IT professionals with smaller companies said they are limited by their minor budget for cyber security.

Organisations of all sizes stated that lack of awareness is also a constraint, with too little knowledge among the workforce, and that they find it hard to grasp the severity of cyber crime. Or, as one of the respondent, put it: “Everyone thinks that the danger is not so bad.”

Another bottleneck Dutch companies face is finding high-quality resources. Around half of the IT managers and architects that were surveyed said their infrastructure provides them with too little insight as they are struggling to find the right resources.

This means that they have difficulty compiling reports about cyber security, as well as timely detection of and response to cyber incidents. Larger companies have less difficulty dealing with threats such as phishing, DDoS, viruses, ransomware, botnets and malware, but this is where the smaller organisations struggle.