Hackney Council could be forced to answer questions about IT security training after Psya ransomware

A council hit by a cyber attack could be forced to answer questions about the IT and security training it gave staff when they were forced to work from home because of the pandemic.

Cyber criminals struck Hackney Council in October 2020, with Pysa, or Mespinoza, ransomware paralysing some of its online services.

Four months later, employees’ and residents’ data was allegedly published on the dark web by hackers who claimed it came from the attack on the London council’s IT systems.

The council said the attack affected “a limited set of data, it has not been published on a widely available public forum, and is not available through search engines on the internet”.

The National Crime Agency is still investigating the attack, as is the National Cyber Security Centre.

Missing data The attack has cost the council millions of pounds and it is still missing data across many services. It said the most critical services were Mosaic for social care, Academy for its benefits and revenues, and M3 for planning and land charges and delivering modern digital tools in housing. Other local authorities have been targeted by hackers. Gloucester Council became the latest victim when it was attacked for the second time in December, when hackers hit services including revenue and benefits and planning. Salisbury, Copeland and Islington councils were also affected by cyber attacks over the 2017 August bank holiday, when hackers unsuccessfully asked for a bitcoin ransom in return for data. The attack on Hackney affected benefits data. Some people were unable to perform property searches, which affected some house sales in the east London borough.

Information commissioner to take action The council now faces action from the information commissioner after refusing to say whether it gave council staff security training when they were required to work from home during the pandemic. Liberal Democrat campaigner Darren Martin submitted a Freedom of Information request to ask the council what IT security training was given to staff in the two years leading up to the cyber attack. “If it turns out that the attack that has left our vital services crippled in the borough since 2020 originated from a phishing scam or through somebody working from home, and that it could have been avoided by additional training and security – then the mayor of Hackney and the Labour administration need to take full accountability for that,” said Martin. Without the security protections that office systems provide, such as firewalls and blacklisted IP addresses, staff working from home could have been vulnerable to phishing emails and cyber attacks, the activist added. Martin said he wanted Hackney Council to explain whether it offered extra training as more staff were working from home because of the pandemic. “I asked a simple question on whether important training was given to employees accessing council systems from home, and if releasing that information affects the police investigation, then it is Hackney Council’s duty to adequately explain why,” he said. “While it is completely understandable that some information cannot be released due to the ongoing nature of the cyber attack and the police investigation, Hackney Council cannot use this as an excuse to stonewall every request for transparency.” The council said it did not have to answer Martin’s FoI request because of exemptions related to revealing information about the prevention or detection of crime.