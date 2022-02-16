Interview: How do you define IBM?

The face of computing is constantly changing. It was once associated with “big iron” and IBM, then there was the software stack, most notably with Microsoft and its Windows ecosystem. Today, it is the realm of the web giants, the likes of Facebook and Google, and Apple, which has mastered the knack of selling things people think they really must have.

But these giants are outside the remit of enterprise IT, which is what IBM has always seen as its domain, and where it has focused its research and development efforts.

Sreeram Visvanathan, CEO for the UK and Ireland at IBM, says: “We have always been the same. We shape the technology industry way ahead of others.”

He says the company “made big bets” on the mainframes, pointing to what it did with System/36 and System/38, WebSphere in the services-oriented architecture (SOA) era and its services play. He describes them as “industry shaping”.

Smarter planet One of these industry-shaping things, according to Visvanathan, is the IBM campaign in the early 2000s around the concept of a smarter planet. “What is a smarter planet? It is data, insight, intelligent workflow and an agile architecture that makes you nimble and faster. We’ve stopped talking about it because that is what the planet is becoming,” he says. Despite this, many organisations are still struggling. “There is organisational inertia,” adds Visvanathan. “The technology exists, but people are holding onto power and unwilling to change and ask fundamental questions about why they do things the way they do.” IBM has been working on repositioning and refocusing itself following its $34bn acquisition of Red Hat. The company completed the separation of its Global Technology Services (GTS) into Kyndryl, which has been operating as a separate, publicly traded company since November 2021. This frees IBM to concentrate on delivering a strategy based on providing clients with the ability to deploy hybrid IT, where workloads can exist on-premise, in a private cloud or in a public cloud. In its filing for the fourth quarter of 2021, IBM posted revenue of $6.2bn from hybrid cloud, an increase of 16% on the previous year, while software revenue was up by 8% compared with the same quarter the previous year. Not every organisation has the same appetite to adopt new technologies, which may hold them back, according to Visvanathan. “IBM recognises that people have legacy. The answer is not about pushing new technology down their throat,” he says. “The reason we bought Red Hat is to give customers choice, to wrap an architecture around legacy IT,” he adds. In IBM’s vision of this architecture, “it only needs to be built once and can be deployed anywhere, across multiple cloud environments”. It used to be the case that people could be sure they would not get fired for buying from IBM – but IBM is no longer the only option for IT leaders looking to build a secure and resilient IT architecture. There are a number of IT suppliers associated with a culture of innovation, and these are often used to stimulate innovation in IT departments. But, asks Visvanathan, how much can an organisation change? “There is a risk in reframing the target of digital transformation. People buy from people,” he says.