BlueJeans and Google join forces to unlock value for remote workforces

Verizon Business has announced that its BlueJeans Meetings conferencing and collaboration platform is now available for the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 device.

Offering the rationale for the launch, Verizon quoted a study by Quadrant Strategies showing that 80% of enterprises report having a need for innovative, hands-free services for frontline workers to maintain safety and efficiency while in the field. The move is designed to offer an immersive, premium and hands-free video conferencing experience that enables workers to work smarter, faster and safer.

“5G is the platform powering the future of work, enabling teams to leverage technology and reimagine what it means to get work done in a hybrid environment,” said Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin. “Our collaboration between BlueJeans by Verizon, Google Pixel and Glass will deliver customers a high-quality, augmented reality experience that can help ease operational challenges and improve business outcomes. Together, Verizon Business and Google are making the future of work a reality, today.”

Verizon and Google see BlueJeans Meetings paired with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and a Pixel 6 5G mobile hotspot as being able to help boost productivity and facilitate collaboration for the remote workforce from anywhere, in an easy-to-use way, to help businesses save time and improve the quality of their work.

In one potential use case, they say that by allowing a supervisor to see a remote employee’s vantage point virtually, rather than needing to see that perspective in-person, BlueJeans on Glass EE2 can help field workers get expert support without leaving the job site. BlueJeans with Glass EE2’s hands-free capabilities could also help enable remote field workers – such as warehouse workers, technicians and engineers – to more efficiently fulfil customer orders or build complex machines.

They added that businesses looking to get even more from their Google ecosystem could pair Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with a Google Pixel 6 and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity-leveraging C-Band spectrum, using BlueJeans to maximise remote and field worker productivity and minimise error rates by utilising visual guidance over hand-held offerings.

They also suggested that developers could use the combined technologies to explore advanced computer vision with real-time virtual annotation and free-hand animation for apps serving collaborative work, training or entertainment use cases.

The mobile technology is also seen as offering a convenient, mobile connection and long-lasting video connection, made possible with BlueJeans’ secure video conferencing app and Verizon’s 5G capabilities.

Other features highlighted include simplified navigation allowing users to easily access settings and apps, such as the BlueJeans Meetings feature settings, using the side mounted touchpad; ability to join a BlueJeans Meeting by scanning a QR code containing the meeting IDs and password; HD video collaboration using a built-in 8MP camera and the preloaded BlueJeans app to stream at up to 720p HD video resolution and have an immersive experience with spatial audio; Dolby Voice audio featuring noise suppression to mitigate any potential disruptions that could impact timely issue resolution and spatial audio; and the ability to use features using the Google Tensor processor to boost workforce productivity and help protect sensitive data.

Business customers can purchase Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with BlueJeans preloaded from Verizon for $1,139.99. For a limited time, customers can get up to $700 off Glass Enterprise Edition 2 when purchased with a Pixel 6.