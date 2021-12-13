What is Log4Shell, and why are we panicking about it?

The so-called Log4Shell vulnerability in the Apache Log4j2 Java-based logging library has been described variously as “probably the most critical vulnerability we have seen this year” by Qualys’s Bharat Jogi, “a design failure of catastrophic proportions” by F-Secure’s Erka Koivunen and “a flashbulb memory in the timeline of significant vulnerabilities” by Sonatype’s Brian Fox.

In fact, as the implications of this newly disclosed vulnerability begin to become clear, you’d be hard pressed to find a security expert who wasn’t extremely worried by it. And to follow on social media over the weekend of 11 and 12 December 2021, as the security community wrestled with the implications of Log4Shell, you could be forgiven for thinking that the sky had fallen in already.

So what do defenders need to know? Unfortunately, in this instance melodrama is something of an understatement; the community’s reaction is to some extent entirely justified.

The zero-day, which is tracked as CVE-2021-44228, was made public at the end of last week, although it now appears that it was being exploited for some time prior. First discovered in Minecraft, it is a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability that if left unmitigated, enables a malicious actor to execute arbitrary Java code to take control of a target server. It is considered almost laughably easy to exploit.

The fact Log4Shell is so uniquely dangerous is ultimately a function of how ubiquitous the Log4j2 tool is; essentially it is pretty much everywhere, and this means it puts multiple services, including those of tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Microsoft, VMware and a long list of others at risk of compromise, along with essentially any services using Apache Struts2, Apache Solr, Apache Druid or Apache Flink in some capacity.

Indeed, said F-Secure’s Jason Sattler: “Finding an app that doesn’t use Log4J library may be harder than finding one that does.”

“This is a worst-case scenario,” said Bugcrowd chief technology officer Casey Ellis. “The combination of Log4j’s ubiquitous use in software and platforms, the many, many paths available to exploit the vulnerability, the dependencies that will make patching this vulnerability without breaking other things difficult, and the fact that the exploit itself fits into a tweet... It was a long weekend for a lot of people.”