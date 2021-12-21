CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
What is Log4Shell - and why the panic?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we assess the risks from Log4Shell, a new web software vulnerability described as “catastrophic”. We look at SASE – secure access service edge – which is set to be one of the networking priorities for 2022. And some victims of the Post Office IT scandal are still waiting for proper compensation. Read the issue now.
What is Log4Shell, and why are we panicking about it?
It’s been described as a ‘design failure of catastrophic proportions’ that threatens the very fabric of the digital world. Find out what the Log4j2 Log4Shell panic is all about, and what you should do about it
How SASE is set to determine the future
We take a look at the SASE environment and what challenges and benefits lie ahead in the adoption of secure access service edge
Government must go further after agreeing to pay compensation for wrongly convicted subpostmasters
The government has agreed to pay compensation to former subpostmasters wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, but continues to refuse to pay a significant group of victims
