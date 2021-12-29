Nikolai Sorokin - stock.adobe.co
Top 10 Nordic IT stories of 2021
Computer Weekly selects some of the biggest Nordic tech stories of 2021
The Nordic region offers the world a melting pot of tech, with its huge traditional industries and world-leading tech startup hubs.
It might be a lot smaller in terms of investment and people, but the Nordic region is emulating the US’s Silicon Valley, making the countries the perfect places to try out new technology.
Tech startups in the Nordic region are changing the world in areas such as financial services, farming and logistics. The tech startup industry is becoming as important as mining and shipping to the region’s economies.
There is a unique mix of features in the Nordic countries that means traditional businesses and consumers are willing to apply new technology to problems big and small. The region is relatively wealthy and highly educated, with a population tuned into tech and what it can offer.
Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 Nordic IT articles of 2021:
1. What Norwegians are learning as they pioneer autonomous ships
Norway is leading the world in developing autonomous ship technology – and the world should pay attention to its latest developments.
2. Mastercard acquisition of Aiia is a further sign of open banking’s big future
Mastercard’s acquisition of Denmark-based open banking fintech Aiia follows rival’s takeover of Sweden’s Tink.
3. Volvo: Our friends in software
We speak to Volvo’s head of software platform about the company’s strategy to build a software-defined car.
4. Norwegian government falls victim to Microsoft attacks
Norway’s parliament, the Storting, suffers second major cyber incident in a year as threat groups capitalise on vulnerable Microsoft Exchange Servers.
5. Denmark takes another step towards empowering women in tech
A programme to increase the participation of women in the thriving Danish startup ecosystem moves to the second of three planned stages.
6. Klarna’s alumni thrive with new ventures after witnessing path to success
Former Klarna employees are using their experiences with the fintech giant to create the next wave of Swedish tech startups.
7. City of Helsinki adopts MyData principles to improve digital services
Principles on the use of personal data for the benefit of society will guide Finnish capital’s ambitious digital plans.
8. Stockholm’s startup scene seeks more diversity
Swedish capital has created a world-leading tech startup environment, but it still lacks the diversity of people needed to move it to the next level.
9. Norway’s agritech innovators are ready to expand to pastures new
A tech startup industry aimed at modernising farming is making hay in Norway and laying down roots in other countries.
10. Norway and IoT: A match made in heaven
Norway is becoming a centre of internet of things (IoT) innovation as tech developers look for answers to some of the country’s unique challenges.