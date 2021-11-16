Tech suppliers chosen for £5bn NHS digital records framework

A pool of technology suppliers have been picked for a £5bn framework agreement that will see the delivery of digital document services plus associated hardware and software.

Run by the NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP), the Digital Documents Solutions (DDS) can be used by all UK NHS organisations, including GP groups, hospital trusts, clinical commissioning groups and specialist care centres.

According to the contract notice, the four-year deal includes the provision of technology services across the areas of “internal print; external print; digital mail room; scanning; document storage; electronic document record management solutions; digital dictation; workflow processes; [and] contract centre”.

“LPP have achieved our vision of an innovative and agile route to market for digital document solutions through a single lot, outcome-based framework structure,” the NHS London Procurement Partnership said.

“This allows suppliers to not only evolve the functionality of their existing product portfolio throughout the lifetime of the framework but also to expand their range into new solution areas.”

The system, hardware and digital records will be provided to address needs across nine clinical areas: patient administration; electronic health and care records; pathology; radiology; pharmacies; artificial intelligence and automation; patient support; specialist clinical systems; and shared care records.

Suppliers in the pool of selected suppliers include: Restore; CFH Docmail; Nuance Communications; Bluewire Technologies; Landscape Printing; Conduent; Hyland Software; Gateway Bureau Services; Cleardata; Swisspost Solutions; ASL; MBA Group; Hugh Symons Information Management; FlowForma; Kyocera Document Solutions; Print Search; 3M M*Modal; Academia; Apogee; LGDavis; Canon; Corona Corporate Solutions; NHS Business Services Authority; Corporate Document Services; and Continuous Dataprint.

In addition, the following suppliers were also selected: Synertec; IMMJ Systems; Harlow Printing; HH Global; Ricoh; Capita Business Services; PSL Print Management; Civica; Ratcliff & Roper; Konica Minolta Business Solutions; CSP; Vision; Altodigital Networks; CCube Solutions; HP; G2 Speech; Bramble Hub; Iron Mountain; Xerox; Exela Technologies; and Crown Records Management.

The announcement of the £5bn DDS framework follows the launch of a £800m framework for IT management services for NHS and social care.

Services for use by NHS Digital, as well as other public sector health and social care organisations, included areas such as DevOps, digital definition, build and transition, end-to-end development and management.