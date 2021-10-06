VMworld 2021: VMware CEO fleshes out and refines company’s enterprise multi-cloud strategy

VMware continues to flesh out its multi-cloud proposition, claiming this approach to sourcing off-premise services is on course to become the enterprise market’s preferred way to consume IT services over the next 20 years.

During the keynote address at this year’s virtual VMworld customer and partner summit, VMware’s newly installed CEO, Raghu Raghuram, talked about how conversations about cloud had moved on from “phase one” of adoption, which was characterised by enterprises having to choose between running their IT in private or public clouds.

“The move to a single cloud [is] where we all began building cloud native applications,” he said. “This was a game changer in enterprise tech, raising the bar in terms of speed and business value.

“Over the past 20 months, the pandemic accelerated the move to phase two – [with] the shift from mono-cloud to multi-cloud, [which is] all about building and running a more diverse set of applications in the cloud,” said Raghuram.

“You can select the cloud based on the needs of the app and what your business demands, and you’re also transforming your datacentre into private clouds and running apps there. And now with edge, you’re pushing apps and services closer to where they are needed, especially in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, transportation and energy.”

As a result, the definition of multi-cloud should now be used to describe enterprises that are not only sourcing cloud services from one or more providers, but also who are opting to run applications and workloads across multiple environments.

“In our view, multi-cloud now extends all the way from public clouds to private clouds to the edge,” he said. “I consistently hear two main drivers for this move to multi-cloud. First I hear you say, ‘I want freedom to innovate using the best services from different clouds’. Equally important, I hear you say, ‘I don’t want to be locked into any single cloud provider’. In this stage, it’s clear multi-cloud is going to be the model we’re going to use for the next 20 years.”

VMware research VMware’s own research suggests a “typical organisation” is running around 500 business applications, and that three-quarters of enterprises are already using “two or more public clouds”, he said. But, despite the business resiliency and agility benefits multi-cloud deployments can bring to an enterprise, it can be a challenging setup for CIOs to get the most out of for their developers and employees, added Raghuram. For instance, each public cloud is likely to come with its own set of tools and systems for operators to get their heads around, which creates barriers when attempting to “manage, connect and secure applications” running elsewhere. “If you’re a developer, you tend to have a preferred cloud that you’re most comfortable with using, [but] getting your code into production is painful and slow even in one cloud, let alone [other clouds] with all these different plans,” he said. “Managing, connecting and securing these applications is a challenge. Meanwhile, your customers and employees expect instant access to all of these applications at all times, and the security better not slow them down. Whether you realise it or not, you’re facing the same set of operational challenges that companies like Netflix do, but with a fraction of the resources.”