How Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware will accelerate multi-cloud adoption

First impressions can be misleading. Case in point: when Broadcom first announced its plan to acquire VMware, initial concerns from regulators focused on perceived anti-competitive effects resulting from the deal.

Others suggested that VMware’s value proposition could be diluted. Fortunately, since then, Broadcom has been making its strategic case with regulators and customers. Most notably, Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan, in a blog post, outlined how a combined Broadcom and VMware will create new competitive pressure on the public cloud by accelerating private and multi-cloud capabilities for enterprises, while pledging $2bn a year for research and development (R&D) and improved VMware deployments.

So, were regulators’ initial concerns about the deal justified? This article outlines why ABI Research believes this acquisition is a positive development for the market overall and, in fact, essential in the current cloud market.

The importance of virtualisation and cloud-native platforms Virtualisation companies like VMware create vendor-agnostic software that can operate on any server. VMware’s products started with virtual machines and hypervisors. Today, its product offerings also include Kubernetes clusters (Tanzu), container-as-a-service (CaaS) products, and software that can automate and orchestrate private, public, and hybrid clouds. So, why has VMware not become a standard in the cloud market for large businesses and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)? VMware’s virtual machines and hypervisors were typically deployed by enterprises and SMEs to maximise workload productivity in their own datacentres. As hyperscalers’ public clouds became competitive with on-premises datacentres, enterprises and SMEs moved their workloads away from on-premises servers and into the public cloud. VMware has responded by developing private and multi-cloud products, but sales and adoption of these products are more complicated due in part to the difficulty of deployment, orchestrating, and automating between different cloud domains. Moreover, VMware’s ability to create alternatives to the public cloud and democratise multi-cloud deployments is challenging for many reasons. VMware has a smaller R&D team relative to the hyperscalers, meaning that future market expansions will require significant spending. VMware may not be able to afford this. To meet the demands of multi-cloud environments, VMware would greatly benefit from a strategic partnership with a robust entity that has access to ample financial resources and advanced technical capabilities. Broadcom could play the role of a strong strategic partner, helping VMware to meet its multi-cloud challenges and ambitions If VMware is to grow its multi-cloud footprint and position itself as a disruptive alternative, it is crucial to ensure a seamless transition when customers move workloads. VMware will benefit from Broadcom’s investment in improving the ease of moving workloads. Broadcom could play the role of a strong strategic partner, helping VMware to meet its multi-cloud challenges and ambitions. The company has a track record of bringing disruptive technologies to market and helping enterprises better position those technologies to achieve their business outcomes.

VMware CEO defends Broadcom deal - Raghu Raghuram is confident that Broadcom will invest in growing VMware through a broad portfolio of assets that will serve its entire customer base, not just its biggest customers. ABI Research believes there are three main reasons why concerns about interoperability are misplaced in relation to Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware: First, Broadcom’s business model has long been based around hardware and software products that are designed to function with no bias to any one vendor. Broadcom’s products are integrated into hundreds of vendor products in the market, many of which are also competing with one another. Broadcom provides the infrastructure and chipset solutions to enable these products without bias. Second, VMware’s ubiquity and interoperability are key to Broadcom’s broader strategic goals for the combined group. In commercial terms, Broadcom would undermine, if not destroy, the value of its acquisition if it were to risk VMware software’s ubiquity to favour a few niche Broadcom hardware products that are of concern to regulators – that is, NICs, storage channels, and fibre channel host bus adapters. As margins for VMware’s software are significantly higher than for the hardware products of concern, it simply makes no sense to degrade a more profitable product to attempt to sell less profitable products. And third, it would not be possible for Broadcom, technically speaking, to target particular hardware competitors, even were such a strategy to become commercially advantageous. Any degradation in VMware software’s interoperability would apply to multiple hardware vendors, across the board, with detrimental commercial consequences. Ultimately, while different market and product lifecycles would make any effort to interfere with a product’s interoperability difficult and costly, it is against Broadcom’s interests to try and gain an advantage with relatively inexpensive products. Doing so would cause reputational damage and put much larger investments in VMware at risk. Tan has already reiterated that several VMware products are key for the future, including Tanzu and VMware’s CaaS layer, which is agnostic to underlying infrastructure and can run in private, public, or multi-cloud environments.