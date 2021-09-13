The digital road ahead: National Highways puts technology in the driving seat

National Highways recently unveiled a multi-year strategy focused on the idea of “digital roads”, where data, technology, and connectivity are used to improve the way the Strategic Road Network (SRN) is designed, built, operated and used. National Highways said this will enable safer journeys, faster delivery and an enhanced customer experience for all.

Elliot Shaw, executive director of strategy and planning at Highways England, and a co-author of the agency’s Introduction to digital roads paper, defines the customer as anyone impacted by the roads. Its customers include road users, cyclists, pedestrians and the communities that live by the roads managed by National Highways.

“Many will be drivers, freight organisations and non-motorised users and pedestrians,” he said. “Everything we do should have an impact on customers.”

Upgrading roads also needs to take into account biodiversity. “Local habitats are really important to make sure there is no net loss in terms of biodiversity,” said Shaw. This means that groups involved in nature and wildlife are also part of the customer base.

The way people use roads is evolving and vehicles are becoming smarter. “Rarely do people set off on a long journey without using Waze [GPS navigation],” he said.

Beyond supporting route planning, he said National Highways is also looking at direct digital interaction with customers. “We are preparing for a world where more vehicles are connected and autonomous,” said Shaw. “How can we provide better information to customers that is more tailored?”

As vehicle connectivity is expanded, he sees opportunities for two-way connectivity. In effect, through the internet of things (IoT), cars will be able to provide feedback to the agency on the state of the road surface.

Connected roads Smooth operations of the network through the use of digital operations should have a beneficial impact on customers. Shaw believes there are opportunities to make the data available to National Highways work in a more integrated way with the infrastructure. For instance, the A2/M2 Connected Vehicle Corridor trial in 2018 created a “Wi-Fi road”, which connected vehicles and infrastructure wirelessly, giving drivers advanced access to road closures or congestion warnings. By providing drivers and fleet managers with the information and tools to make real-time decisions, it is possible not only to improve traffic flow but also safety, by informing drivers about traffic conditions ahead.