Apple workers challenge company on toxic workplace culture

A group of current and former Apple employees are publicly challenging the company on its workplace culture, following allegations that widespread incidents of racism, sexism, discrimination, harassment and abuse were being ignored by the consumer tech giant’s human resources (HR) department.

The group – known as #AppleToo – has collected around 500 testimonials from employees across the company, and claim the majority of those who got in touch about their treatment while working at the firm either asked for information on how to file a complaint with external authorities (such as the US’ National Labor Relations Board), or how to speak to the press.

The group claim the main thread linking “hundreds of stories of racism, sexism, discrimination, retaliation, bullying, sexual and other forms of harassment, and sexual assault” is that these reports were allegedly ignored by the firm’s HR representatives.

“For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers – a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritised racial, gender, and historically marginalised groups of people – the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress,” said #AppleToo on its website.

“When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed.”

The group added: “We must work together, as colleagues – Corporate, AppleCare, and Retail; salaried and hourly; part-time and full-time – to demand systemic change in our work place. We all share a spot in Directory, and yet, we don’t share the same treatment, and aren’t all given equal rights.”

Apple was contacted for comment on the claims and allegations made by #AppleToo, but Computer Weekly received no response by the time of publication.

Systemic issues Participants in #AppleToo have already started sharing the stories of those affected in batches of five, grouping them based on common threads to show there are systemic issues that need addressing at Apple, and plan to publish more periodically. All of the stories shared so far come from employees who raised concerns with their managers and Apple’s HR department, which they claim were not acted upon or otherwise addressed in the process, leaving employees to allegedly continue working in a hostile work environment. Due to the sensitivity of the stories, some of the Apple employees affected have asked that details of the incidents and their testimonies are not shared beyond the “AppleToo digests” being published on Medium by Cher Scarlett, an Apple security engineer who, because of her well-known online presence within the software industry, has become the de-facto face of #AppleToo. Scarlett said on Twitter that the #AppleToo movement is now seeing success in amplifying the experiences of workers thanks to a Discord discussion forum her Apple colleagues have been running for the last few years, which allows anonymously verified workers to speak with one another without using personally identifying information. She separately added: “The majority of stories received in the #AppleToo form are from retail. This is not only discontent amongst highly paid corporate employees, nor are all corporate employees ‘highly paid’.”