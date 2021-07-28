Executive interview: Lee Porte, chair, Cloud Foundry Foundation TOC

As chair of the Cloud Foundry Foundation’s technical oversight committee (TOC), Lee Porte has aspirations to oversee the growth of participation within the developer community.

The core change is the removal of requiring a dojo to be undertaken prior to contributing code to the Cloud Foundry open source project. A dojo, as in the martial arts sense, is where software developers can safely practice and learn new skills.

“This was a great thing in terms of onboarding contributors,” says Porte, “however it created a barrier to entry for individual contributors and for people working for small organisations that could not afford the commitment to the dojo process.”

Porte was selected to chair the committee as a way of closing the gap between end users and full-time open source developers. His day job is as a systems administrator at the Government Digital Service (GDS) and he believes users are the lifeblood of any open source project.

“Without the end users there is no reason for the project to exist,” he says. “Having direct contact with the end user gives a much tighter feedback loop for the developers working on the project. It also gives the developers a real sense of satisfaction to hear directly from the end user how the project is changing things for that user.”

Porte also believes it is critical for the users of open source projects to be engaged with the community as this helps to avoid the problem of a solitary developer maintaining code that users are relying on. In doing so, their participation feeds up the chain to the developers of the open source project.

“When end users engage with open source projects they are able to open dialogue directly with the development teams that are working on the project,” he says. “Critically, the relationship becomes a virtuous one. One of the critical benefits in end users engaging with open source projects is that they are able to influence features and roadmap items to better meet their needs.”

In Porte’s experience, this delivers the features that users are depending on faster and helps the development team better understand their priorities and solicit feedback from them much earlier in the development cycle. This, in turn, enable bugs to be found faster and reduces the time taken to rework features.

“I’d actively encourage all end users of Cloud Foundry to begin by engaging with the CF community on slack,” he says.