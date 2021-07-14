UK should set up digital task forces to transform governance

The UK government should establish a series of digital task forces with remits to design and deliver new, interoperable digital services for citizens, says coalition of business leaders, MPs and former government officials.

According to a paper published 12 July 2021 by the Commission for Smart Government (CSG) - which was established by the Project for Modern Democracy think-tank to generate research and proposals for reform of digital government – these new digital task forces can help the government better use digital technologies to drive the transformation of public services, rather than simply overlaying them on top of analogue processes.

Where necessary, the paper said these task forces should be able to disregard departmental boundaries to create “cross-cutting services that are currently run by departments, and build cloud-based government services from the ground up, focused on the needs of citizens, communities and businesses”.

It added the task forces should also be overseen by a minister, with an official at the level of permanent secretary directly in charge and a chief digital officer in a supporting role – “to be effective, Task Forces will require specialist recruitment, ringfenced resources, and power to change how departments are currently working, including legacy systems”.

To ensure the interoperability what the task forces produce, the paper further recommends that the government develop an easy-to-use, mobile-first app to act as a gateway to all the public services they would need to access; from paying taxes and receiving benefits to passport renewals and parking fines.

“This is likely to be a single digital facade to services run by central government, local government and other parts of the public service.

“There should be a consistent user journey, design and feel for all government services,” it said, adding that government should also set digital standards for departments to follow to ensure a cohesive approach.