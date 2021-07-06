Manutan claws back 25% of storage admin time in switch to Pure

European equipment distributor Manutan has regained 25% of the time it previously spent managing storage in a move from HPE 3Par to Pure Storage that also saw rackspace cut by 6x and power usage slashed 10x.

The company is based to the north-east of Paris and supplies equipment and furniture – from an inventory of more than 600,000 products – to organisations across the public and private sectors from more than a quarter of a million square meters of distribution centre space across Europe.

Its need was not just for faster flash storage arrays but for a wider solution that could free up its IT teams.

“Our culture is based on quality of service,” said Manutan group CIO Sylvain Coquio. “Three indicators guide our strategic direction, and these are the rates of satisfaction of customers, partners and our workforce. As an organisation we have existed since the 1960s, but have been totally transformed by the growing importance of the web to the point that today it comprises 70% of our sales.”

“That brings the need to have IT that is agile, but at the same time avoids placing stress on our IT teams,” he adds.

Recent times have brought some stress to Manutan. In February the organisation was victim of a cyber-attack that took out its principal activities for eight hours and some business systems for three weeks.

“Those events focused minds, and brought home to all involved in the organisation the key role of IT in our activities,” the CIO, with the memory of large-scale restoration of IT systems still fresh enough in his memory.