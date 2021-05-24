How Virgin Atlantic used Workplace from Facebook to great advantage during the pandemic

Virgin Atlantic has been using Workplace from Facebook for a number of years as an enterprise social media platform.

Describing the role of the platform, Megan Buck, channels and social manager at Virgin Atlantic, says it was as a segregated platform connectivity tool when the company took it on, but the airline’s strategy is to “make it a productivity tool – an enabler to help people to do their job easier”.

As an example, she says it is looking to move some intranet functions onto Workplace from Facebook, such as crew rosters. For instance, airport team shifts, which used to be organised on WhatsApp, are now being managed via the Facebook platform.

Prior to the pandemic, Buck worked in the social media team at Virgin Atlantic, mainly focusing on CEO messaging. She was among the 85% of staff the airline put on furlough when governments imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. The airline continued to run a skeleton team.

Buck says Workplace from Facebook became a key way to communicate with the staff who were still working as well as those who had been furloughed. “In April last year, our CEO began doing a weekly update on Workplace,” she says.

For Buck, this regular communication via the business-focused social media platform, covering subjects such as furlough and restructuring, was important in helping staff on furlough stay connected with the company. “I knew I had my Friday check-in,” she says, describing her own experience of tuning into the updates.

Social platform takes on critical role When she returned to work, Buck took up the role of channels and social manager. While Workplace from Facebook had been used by staff at Virgin Atlantic before the pandemic, Buck says that when the health crisis hit, “it became business critical”. As she recalls, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, everything was very uncertain, which led to a huge rise in the use of Workplace in terms of the percentage of staff logging in. Between April and October 2020, the airline saw 90% active weekly usage of Workplace. It has remained high, currently at 89% monthly usage and 83% daily. The social media platform was used to boost staff morale. “Last year, there was a difficult balance. We had a skeleton team under huge pressure. Then there were those people who knew their time at Virgin Atlantic was coming to an end and those who were on furlough,” says Buck. Along with corporate messaging to keep everyone informed, the platform was also used for well-being communication. For instance, a weekly “Well-being Wednesday” event was hosted on Workplace, offering different themes and topics to help staff keep busy, like making cocktails and yoga classes.” With the return to air travel, Buck says Workplace from Facebook also provides Virgin Atlantic’s staff with information on where they can travel to and where to use their staff travel entitlements. Using the social media platform to keep workers engaged with their employer during furlough has meant staff are more ready to return to work as air travel starts increasing.