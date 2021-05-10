HMRC facing calls to do more to tackle mini umbrella fraud in wake of BBC investigation

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is facing calls to do more to prevent contractors from becoming involved with tax-avoiding mini umbrella companies, after a BBC Radio 4 investigation revealed such entities are costing the UK “hundreds of millions of pounds” in lost tax.

The tax collection authority has previously issued guidance warning contractors, employment agencies and end-clients off from engaging with mini umbrella companies because they are invariably used to facilitate tax fraud.

“These types of dodgy umbrella schemes have been running for years, yet HMRC has been unable to shut them down,” said Dave Chaplin, CEO of contracting authority ContractorCalculator.

An umbrella company typically exists to process the payroll for large numbers of contractors that provide their services via an employment agency to an end-client.

The mini-umbrella company model involves splitting an agency’s contractor workforce up, for example, so that they provide their services via hundreds or thousands of smaller, payroll processing entities.

Having so many mini umbrella companies operating within the extended labour supply chain creates a lack of transparency that makes it possible for these firms to “skim” sums of money that should be paid out to either contractors or the taxman, added Chaplin.

“Skimming by umbrella companies which deal in volume is one way they rake in millions, whether they are skimming from the taxman or from the contractor, by leveraging a lack of transparency, withholding holiday pay, or by various other mechanisms,” he said.

“A skim of £20 per week can go unnoticed by contractors, and HMRC’s mantra of warning people to avoid ‘too good to be true’ schemes doe not apply. A better slogan might be ‘if something looks dodgy, then it probably is.”

Mini-umbrella companies also exploit government incentive schemes to squirrel away tax that should be paid to HMRC, including the Employment Allowance scheme, which is designed to encourage small businesses to hire more people by providing them with a legitimate means of minimising how much Employers’ NI they pay.

For example, an umbrella company is typically responsible for covering the cost of Employers’ NI at 13.8% for any contractors on its books, but by opting to process the payroll of no more than a handful of contractors, a mini-umbrella company can minimise the amount of this they pay.

The mini umbrella companies take advantage of the Employment Allowance scheme by having a small number of contractors on their payroll, which enables them to claim Employment Allowance and – in turn – cut their annual Employers’ NI liability by up to £4,000.