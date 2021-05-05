Interview: ONS data science chief Tom Smith on government data capability

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) now has a higher profile than ever before because of its data dissemination role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its Data Science Campus, more particularly, is playing an increasing role in ameliorating data capability in government. One element in the government’s national data strategy – which has yet to fully emerge – was the goal of training 500 civil servants in data science tools and techniques during 2021. The ONS beat that target recently, having trained almost 700 analysts.

Heading the Data Science Campus is its managing director, Tom Smith, who describes himself as a “lifelong data addict with degrees in physics, artificial intelligence and computational neuroscience”.

Smith spoke to Computer Weekly when the campus was launched in 2017, and recently provided an overview of its strategy and outlook in an interview that complements an interview with Frankie Kay, interim director general for data capability at the ONS, last year.

Smith lauds the speech that Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove gave at Ditchley Park in July 2020, which staked out a high-level political and economic credo that took off, approvingly, from a quote – unusual for a Conservative politician – written in the 1930s by Antonio Gramsci, a founder of the Italian Communist Party. The speech was about what Gove sees as a need to revolutionise Whitehall, with data analytics as a crucible of that process.

The Gove quote from that speech Smith refers to is this: “We need to ensure more policy-makers and decision-makers feel comfortable discussing the Monte Carlo method or Bayesian statistics, more of those in government are equipped to read a balance sheet and discuss what constitutes an appropriate return on investment, more are conversant with the commercial practices of those from whom we procure services and can negotiate the right contracts and enforce them appropriately.”

Smith comments: “I think that Gove speech nails it, talking about the need for civil service, public sector skills to really strengthen around the areas of data science. It is a great illustration of how important data science skills and statistics skills are, and are seen to be, not just by data geeks like us, and me, but right across government, and at very senior levels. That’s the starting point.”