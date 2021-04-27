Fujitsu, NTT look beyond 5G to realise sustainable digital society

NTT Corporation (NTT) and Fujitsu have forged a strategic business alliance, with the aim of combining and taking advantage of their respective strengths to deliver innovation that can contribute to the resolution of societal and environmental challenges.

Specifically, Fujitsu and NTT will conduct joint research and development activities towards what they called the realisation of a sustainable digital society, offering energy-efficient, sustainable technologies in areas including open architecture, optical transport and mobile communications, combined with disaggregated high-performance computing, all of which, the companies said, are made possible by photonics-electronics convergence device innovation.

Putting their partnership into context, NTT and Fujitsu said that as the digital transformation (DX) of society and industry accelerates against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, many anticipate a drastic shift towards a more decentralised society built around the premise of protecting public health as part of a post-pandemic new normal.

They warn that the ICT systems supporting this new world of work will connect vast amounts of data generated from people, devices and sensors, and digital space, and process these in real time, demanding ever-faster and larger-scale communications technologies as well as enormous computing resources.

In addition, the firms add that awareness around these issues continues to grow, and a consensus has emerged throughout the world that businesses can no longer go on without making bold commitments to achieve sustainable growth that combines economic efficiency with meaningful, substantive measures to resolve these challenges.

Against this backdrop, the two companies will conduct joint research in fields that use their respective technological strengths, including optical technology, for which NTT and Fujitsu said that when combined they boast the world’s largest number of patents, based on NTT’s information and communications technologies and their operational know-how, as well as Fujitsu’s computing technologies.

Moreover, NTT Electronics Corporation (NEL), which develops hardware products utilising NTT R&D’s device technologies, will acquire a 66.6% stake in Fujitsu Advanced Technologies (FATEC), which possesses semiconductor mounting technology. FATEC will begin business as NTT Electronics Cross Technologies and commence operations on 1 June 2021.

FATEC’s specific initiatives will cover three key areas: establishing photonics-electronics convergence manufacturing technology; promotion of open communication technologies for optical transport and mobile communications; and joint R&D for low-power consumption in high-performance computing in a disaggregated computing infrastructure.

By the end of fiscal year 2022, the new company will start to provide compact, power-saving optical communication co-packages that integrate digital coherent optical communications LSIs and coherent optical sub assembly (COSA) technology based on silicon photonics technology. These will aim to contribute to high-speed, large-capacity communications and low-power optical networks, where power consumption is a growing concern.

In addition, with an eye towards the 6G era, both companies will introduce a new architecture for applying ultra-high-speed, compact, and low-cost photonics-electronics convergence devices on mobile communication products, as well as a wide range of other ICT products, starting with Fujitsu’s 5G base stations. NTT will now expand its photonics-electronics convergence technologies, including semiconductors for computing, for a variety of applications, with the aim of realising energy-efficient ICT systems.