NSA unearths more MS Exchange vulnerabilities

Just weeks after the disclosure of a series of critical zero-days in Microsoft Exchange Server caused consternation in the cyber community, Microsoft has patched four new vulnerabilities in the same product set in its April 2021 Patch Tuesday drop, after being alerted to them by the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The four vulnerabilities in question impact Exchange Server 2013, 2016 and 2019, and have been assigned CVEs 2021-28480, -28481, -28482 and -28483. Their common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) ratings range from 8.8 to 9.8 and three are rated critical, carrying a CVSS score of more than nine. Two of them, -28480 and -28481, are pre-authentication, which means an attacker does not need to authenticate to a vulnerable Exchange server to exploit them.

Unlike the ProxyLogon vulnerabilities, Microsoft does not believe they have been exploited in the wild yet, but if successfully taken advantage of, they would enable remote code execution (RCE), giving malicious actors free rein within their target networks.

In a blog post, Microsoft said recent events had shown how security hygiene and patch management were more important than ever, so it was crucial for users of its products to ensure they were keeping up to date.

“Microsoft is committed to supporting our customers through this and we urge customers to make every effort to update their software to the latest supported version and install security updates, if automatic updates are not already turned on, as soon as possible to help protect from today’s dynamic threat landscape,” said Redmond.

“It is common for attackers to shift their efforts to exploit recently disclosed vulnerabilities before the latest updates or patches are installed, which is why it is so important that customers migrate to the latest supported software.

“This month’s release includes a number of critical vulnerabilities that we recommend you prioritise, including updates to protect against new vulnerabilities in on-premise Exchange Servers. Given recent adversary focus on Exchange, we recommend customers install the updates as soon as possible to ensure they remain protected from these and other threats. Customers using Exchange Online are already protected and do not need to take any action.”

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said: “As part of Microsoft’s scheduled April update cycle, a number of critical severity vulnerabilities were addressed in Microsoft Exchange. We have no information to suggest that these vulnerabilities are being used in active exploitation. However, given the recent focus on Exchange, we recommend the installation of updates as soon as practicable, as attackers may seek to build exploit capability which could be used against systems before the updates are applied.”

The US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also issued an emergency directive urging organisations to apply the April patches, and has issued new direction requiring US federal bodies to update immediately. Private sector organisations are also strongly urged to do the same.