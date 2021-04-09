Global demand for IT and business services highest ever for first quarter

A year after collapse, the global IT and business outsourcing sector records its highest-ever first quarter total spend.

The light at the end of the tunnel, seen during the final quarter of last year, has now brightened up the entire sector as businesses start spending again

According to ISG, which records all contracts worth $5m or more, just over $17bn was spent on IT and business services in the first three months of this year. This is was 11% more than the same period last year.

Cloud based, as-a-service, contracts worth $9.9bn were signed during the period, representing a 15% increase on the first quarter of last year. Meanwhile the value of managed services contracts, which is traditional outsourcing, increased 7% to $7.2bn during the same period.

The numbers reflect a recovery in spending, which has been held back after economic activity collapsed during the Covid-19 crisis, which began to hit enterprises in March last year

Steve Hall, president at ISG said demand has improved steadily over the past three quarters. “Deals are filling the pipeline as economies loosen pandemic restrictions, and enterprises continue to make digital transformation a business imperative,” he said. “Providers are focused on meeting that need by concentrating on cloud modernisation, cost optimisation, and helping customers create resilient and agile operations and personalised omnichannel experiences.”

In the EMEA region, total contracts signed were worth $6bn, a 20% increase on this time last year. Cloud based services accounted for $2.5bn of the total after a 16% increase on the amount spent in the first quarter of last year.