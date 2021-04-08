Discuss.io unveils mobile screen share app to gain insight on real-time experiences

Even though distributed working has become standard over the past year, mobile screen sharing has not been optimised to gather insights – and enterprise-level smart video platform provider Discuss.io aims to rectify that situation.

As it announced the launch of its Mobile Screen Share product, Discuss.io said existing products have also lacked basic functionality. What makes the situation more pressing, it said, is that research from WARC shows that almost three-quarters of internet users will access the web solely via their smartphones by 2025 – equivalent to nearly 3.7 billion people.

And across the globe and in primary markets such as the US, mobile devices will play a much bigger role when it comes to online access options, with about two billion people currently accessing the internet only via their smartphone.

Discuss.io also pointed out that qualitative mobile UX research has traditionally been asynchronous, without the ability to probe on behaviours, feelings or motivations in real time.

Mobile Screen Share is said to be the first mobile screen-sharing app on the market purpose-built for insights professionals, helping organisations to unlock a deeper understanding of the consumer experience across mobile, and circumvent mobile challenges.

Available for iOS and Android, the platform allows research teams and consumers to share their mobile screens inside a meeting room, enabling access to the mobile screen of the respondent and their real-time movements on their device.

Discuss.io said the tool creates an entirely new opportunity for brands and agencies to understand mobile consumer behaviour first-hand, with the ability to see the respondent’s face, voice and body language, enabling a true one-to-one connection in a virtual environment, to inform product and application development, digital experiences, usability, and more.

Discuss.io believes Mobile Screen Share presents an untapped opportunity for organisations to better understand and analyse how consumers are engaging with their mobile phones to grasp the vast opportunities of the mobile internet. At launch, the app supports more than 14 language translations due to demand from global organisations, said the company.

Using the new platform, businesses can make product decisions, create UX and digital experiences in mobile apps/sites, move in-person mobile research experiences to remote, develop apps and mobile features and connect mobile with other digital experiences and unlock first-party insights with their customers in real time.

With Mobile Screen Share, insights and UX professionals across vertical industries, including CPG, financial services, auto and media/entertainment, can incorporate mobile device research and testing into live research sessions for better learnings in less time. Also, e-commerce companies can follow along as their consumers shop for products in their favourite mobile app or website, enabling the company to see how its product appears, how it compares with the competition, and how its customers evaluate their choices.

Screen sharing is code-triggered to protect meetings, helping to manage participant activity, information sharing, and more. Moderators have control over various aspects of the screen share, such as managing the participants, pausing privileges while navigating an incoming message, and being able to share a link with mobile screen sharers.

“The way in which other video platforms have been utilising mobile screen-sharing tools to date has lacked the functionality to tap into insights gathering, which has traditionally resulted in disconnected data,” said Jim Longo, chief strategy officer at Discuss.io.

“With Discuss.io’s Mobile Screen Share, we are addressing enterprise challenges that are enabling the corporate researchers of today to gather critical mobile insights and analyse them in a complete, comprehensive qualitative research platform, on top of solving the major pain point of understanding consumers’ mobile experiences in real time.”