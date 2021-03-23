Young people don’t feel they have advanced digital skills for work

Young people know digital skills will be important for their future careers, but many are not sure they have the more complex digital skills a workplace might demand of them, according to research by the Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Enginuity and WorldSkills UK.

The report claimed 88% of young people think digital skills will be important for their future careers, and 62% said they have the basic digital skills employers might need, such as the ability to communicate digitally or use common software.

But when it comes to more complex digital skills, such as coding or using specialist software, only 18% of young people said they thought they had these more advanced skills employers might need.

Neil Bentley-Gockmann, CEO of WorldSkills UK, suggested in the report’s foreword that the study found a “mismatch between supply and demand” when it comes to the skills employers need versus the skills education is providing.

“The majority of our employer poll believe that their reliance on digital skills will increase in the future, yet analysis of digital skills provision in education shows that the numbers training in digital skills is on a downward trend,” he said.

A large majority of businesses said it’s important for employees in their organisation to have basic digital skills, and digital skills are featured in 82% of job vacancies.

But demand for digital skills is moving beyond this basic level. More than a quarter of firms said a majority of employees need both basic digital skills and in-depth specialist knowledge in a more technical area, with 60% of employers saying their need for these advanced digital skills is likely to increase in the next five years.

Advanced skills These demands are even higher in London, where 34% of firms said a majority of their workers require advanced skills. Young people don’t feel like they have these skills, and research found skills gaps at this more advanced level already exist. Around a quarter of firms said their current talent lacks the basic digital skills they need, and 37% said their current workforce lacks the advanced digital skills needed. Digital skills gaps, and a lack of appropriate skills in the tech sector, are not new issues, but employers are concerned not enough is being done to close future skills gaps by providing digital skills to young people that will line up with what employers are likely to demand in the future. Learning and Work Institute found half of young people are interested in a job which requires advanced digital skills, and 70% expect an employer to invest in their skills. But when looking to tackle digital skills gaps in their organisations, only 47% of employers said they deployed on-the-job training to fill skills gaps, while 33% said they fixed their skills gaps by hiring people with the appropriate skills to plug the gap.