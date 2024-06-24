Abzorb shares experiences of apprenticeship scheme

Managed service and unified comms specialist Abzorb has revealed it is helping to generate the next wave of industry talent through its apprenticeship programme.

Sharing experiences from its Rising Stars Apprenticeship Programme, which provides experience of working in the industry with the chance to gain qualifications, the firm hopes to encourage more school leavers into the channel.

It shared the example of Robyn Cooper, who recently graduated from the Stars programme. Joining at the age of 18, Cooper spent two years working with Abzorb to gain experience and qualify with an APM Project Management Qualification, Level 6-7.

After A-levels, Cooper chose to enter an apprenticeship programme rather than attend university to get an opportunity to gain experience as well as qualifications. The past couple of years have seen her gain experience working with the firm’s transition team, supporting large public sector tender projects.

Matt Dykes, COO of Abzorb, said that the apprenticeship programme offered a solid alternative route: “Due to the cost of university tuition fees, the apprenticeship route is now a popular and attractive option. We are delighted to have Robyn working with us, she is a focused, ambitious and committed member of the team.”

Coopper, who is now project manager at the firm, said that the apprenticeship had been an enjoyable experience.

“It offered me the real-world experience I wanted, along with responsibilities and autonomy, making me feel like part of the team from day one. I am thrilled to have qualified and intend to continue developing my skills in project management. I am continuing to study and working towards my Prince2 and Agile [qualifications], and plan to grow my qualifications as much as I can,” she said.

The channel has a long history of supporting emerging talent. Earlier this month, ANS cut the ribbon on an Academy as a Service to provide partners with access to its apprenticeship programme.

Across the industry, both resellers and distributors have programmes with the aim of bringing in young people who are keen to develop their career.

The issue is also a political one, with both the Labour and Conservative parties discussing plans around apprenticeships if they were to enter or remain in government.

Labour has signalled that it will review the apprenticeship programme, with the current levy funding system being one area where improvements need to be made. Industry observers are hoping that any changes would support opportunities for more young people to enter schemes across a wider range of employers.

On the Conservative side, there have been mentions of funding tens of thousands of apprenticeships annually if they win the election, aiming to increase the number of people signing up for schemes.

Speaking back in May, Anna Brailsford, CEO of Code First Girls, said that more efforts had to be made to reduce drop out rates and not only get people onto schemes, but to keep them there until they qualified.

“Investing in training is crucial in addressing the digital skills gap,” she commented.