cienpies - stock.adobe.com
BCS ushers in 2024 apprentice class
Channel player welcomes its largest intake as it continues to invest in skilling the next generation of datacentre experts
As the kids don their uniforms, pack their bags and trudge back through the school gates, thoughts of education are also dominating the channel landscape this week.
With many across the industry providing apprenticeship schemes, this is the moment when the next intake gets ready to make their entrance and impact on their host businesses.
Among those welcoming fresh talent is channel player Business Critical Solutions (BCS), which has enrolled five recruits – Jamie Thain, Victor Kedzierski, Diana Bernatskaya, Matthew Simpson and Zeyn El Parmaksiz – into its 2024 apprenticeship programme.
The firm runs the programme in partnership with South Bank University, aiming to reduce the skills shortage in the engineering and datacentre sectors.
BCS is already supporting 12 other apprentices who are going through the programme towards gaining their qualifications via both MSc and BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management and the BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying course.
“We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of industry professionals through this programme, which reflects the overall learning culture here at BCS,” said Chris Coward, director of project management at BCS.
“We believe in the power of continuous learning and development and coaching for all our colleagues whilst providing the resources and opportunities everyone needs to grow both personally and professionally, whether this is through our innovative training programmes, mentorship, coaching or our cutting-edge learning management system. By investing in our people, we not only enhance their skills and knowledge, we also drive the success and growth of BCS.”
Work experience
As well as the degree element of the scheme, BCS apprentices will also be gaining on-the-job experience working across the firm’s client base to learn alongside BCS datacentre experts. There are also weekly training sessions that cover project and post management areas to arm apprentices with more skills.
Recent analysis of Google Search revealed the number of people looking for information on apprenticeships increased over the past few years, indicating a growing interest from young people in the option.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said the increased searches revealed an encouraging trend.
“It’s encouraging to see such a dramatic rise in interest in apprenticeships, reflecting a shift in how students view their career paths,” he said. “With university no longer seen as the only route to success, more young people are exploring practical, hands-on training opportunities that can lead directly to skilled employment.”
“This trend highlights a growing recognition of the value apprenticeships offer, both for individuals looking to gain real-world experience and for industries in need of a skilled workforce.”
The channel has a long history of supporting emerging talent. Back in June, ANS cut the ribbon on an Academy as a Service to provide partners with access to its apprenticeship programme, and managed services and unified comms player Abzorb shared an update on the experiences of those who had gone through its scheme.
Across the industry, both resellers and distributors have programmes with the aim of bringing in young people who are keen to develop their career.