BCS ushers in 2024 apprentice class

As the kids don their uniforms, pack their bags and trudge back through the school gates, thoughts of education are also dominating the channel landscape this week.

With many across the industry providing apprenticeship schemes, this is the moment when the next intake gets ready to make their entrance and impact on their host businesses.

Among those welcoming fresh talent is channel player Business Critical Solutions (BCS), which has enrolled five recruits – Jamie Thain, Victor Kedzierski, Diana Bernatskaya, Matthew Simpson and Zeyn El Parmaksiz – into its 2024 apprenticeship programme.

The firm runs the programme in partnership with South Bank University, aiming to reduce the skills shortage in the engineering and datacentre sectors.

BCS is already supporting 12 other apprentices who are going through the programme towards gaining their qualifications via both MSc and BSc (Hons) Construction Project Management and the BSc (Hons) Quantity Surveying course.

“We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of industry professionals through this programme, which reflects the overall learning culture here at BCS,” said Chris Coward, director of project management at BCS.

“We believe in the power of continuous learning and development and coaching for all our colleagues whilst providing the resources and opportunities everyone needs to grow both personally and professionally, whether this is through our innovative training programmes, mentorship, coaching or our cutting-edge learning management system. By investing in our people, we not only enhance their skills and knowledge, we also drive the success and growth of BCS.”