Unionised drivers call on Microsoft to suspend Uber’s Face API licences

A union for drivers and couriers working in the gig economy has called on Microsoft to suspend the sale of its facial-verification systems to Uber after allegations drivers have had their accounts wrongly deactivated following misidentification.

The App Drivers and Courier’s Union (ADCU) and its associated data trust Workers Info Exchange (WIE) said it had identified seven cases of Uber drivers losing their jobs and subsequently having their licences revoked by Transport for London (TfL) as a result of the company’s Real-Time ID Check facial-verification system failing to recognise their faces.

As part of an investigation for Wired from early March 2021, a further 14 Uber Eats couriers shared evidence with journalist Andrew Kersley that showed how the technology failed to recognise their faces, leading to threats of termination and account closure.

The Real-Time ID Check system uses Face API, a face-matching software developed by Microsoft that can be used for either facial verification or recognition, and essentially acts as a comparison tool, checking selfies taken by couriers and drivers as they log in against photographs in Uber’s database to confirm their identities.

While facial recognition is a one-to-many process that cannot be opted out of due to a lack of knowledge about when it is taking place, facial verification is a one-to-one process whereby the individual knows the biometric processing is taking place and is actively involved in it by giving information via a personal device.

“Some 94% of licensed private hire drivers in London are BAME [Black, Asian and Ethic Minority] and Microsoft openly acknowledges that its facial recognition systems have a failure rate of as much as 20% when used with women and people of colour,” said ADCU president Yaseen Aslam.

“Thousands of innocent people will lose their jobs and face licensing action if the use of this racist software by Uber is not stopped. Private hire drivers in the UK have been exploited enough by Uber without Microsoft adding to the problem” Yaseen Aslam, ADCU

