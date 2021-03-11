Tableau Software opens UK cloud region in London

Tableau Software is offering European users access to locally hosted versions of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings by opening a UK-based region hosted on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud infrastructure in London.

This is the second region that the Salesforce-owned data visualisation software provider has launched in Europe, with the first located in Dublin, Ireland.



The region will be used to give the company’s clients access to a fully hosted version of its Tableau Online SaaS service, which is an online data analytics and visualisation platform that enables users to collaborate and share projects with other employees and authorised third parties.

The company says demand for the service has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, as government-ordered stay-at-home mandates have resulted in more people working from home, prompting the firm to open several new regions since March 2020.

These include regions in Japan and Australia in June 2020, and now the London one too.

“Now, more than ever, businesses are leaning on data to help them be more agile and resilient and we are seeing customers turn to the Tableau platform to deliver their organisations’ evolving analytics needs at speed,” said Tom Walker, executive vice-president of cloud at Tableau.

“As customers accelerate their data-driven digitisation journey, we are helping them move faster, with greater insights behind their decision-making. The UK region expansion is a direct result of the record demand we are seeing across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Tableau Online, and our commitment to meet our customers where they are.”

The company confirmed that the region will be accessible to both new and existing Tableau Online users, who will be able to stipulate which region they would prefer to run the software in.

Gary Gruccio, director of enterprise and market analytics at international jewellery retailer Signet, a Tableau customer, is expected to be one beneficiary of the new region, given that his firm operates more than 2,900 stores across the UK, the US and Canada.

“Tableau Online enabled us to get started quickly with our visualisation strategy,” said Gruccio. “Providing strategic insights in hours rather than days or weeks has transformed decision-making at Signet and enabled leadership to take swift corrective action during key selling periods.

“One example saw us use Tableau to analyse more than 75 million point-of-sale transactions, which helped identify an opportunity worth more than $10m.”