LogMeIn refreshes GoToConnect to support permanent shift to flexible work

LogMeIn has announced major updates to its core unified communications and collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect.

The company said the move was prompted by the notion that as business leaders and workers look to a post-pandemic world, it was easy to envision a further shift from a fully remote workforce to a workforce truly capable of remaining productive from virtually anywhere. With that shift comes new challenges in balancing a hybrid experience, and businesses need to evolve their tech stack to keep up with the shift, it said.

LogMeIn added that as companies look to balance long-term remote work with those employees who will be returning to the office, it should be easier than ever to use collaboration tools to provide safeguarded communication with layered authentication and encryption networks to support employees’ UCC needs across devices.

GoToConnect offers new features and integrations based on customer feedback collected as businesses have shifted from full-time office work to full-time remote work, with the expectation that hybrid work models will become the new normal.

The new GoToConnect includes a refreshed mobile experience, updates to its cloud contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) systems, offers new native integrations with Microsoft Teams, bundling options that bring together other LogMeIn products such as LastPass, GoToWebinar and GoToAssist. Also, many GoToConnect options are now available as an e-commerce purchase to enable customers to empower their flexible workforce quickly and seamlessly.

With the expectation that many staff will continue to work remotely much of the time, GoToConnect now features an updated mobile experience to make employees more productive. It enables them to receive and make work calls on their mobile device without using their personal number.

The refreshed experience offers improved features, such as find me and follow me, advance call flip, shared extension and voicemail transcriptions. There are also enhanced contact centre options to make agents more productive.

Native integrations have been made with Microsoft Teams to simplify and improve workflow. These allow users to continue to use Microsoft Teams with GoToConnect, powering their telephony service on the back end with direct routing capabilities. It also supports features such as click to call and user presence without leaving the Microsoft Teams application. Businesses already using Teams can combine the high-quality audio of GoToConnect with the collaboration technology of Teams.

“During this past year, it became very evident that many businesses were ill-equipped to support a remote or flexible workforce and the need for tools like GoToConnect skyrocketed,” said Paddy Srinivasan, chief product and technology officer at LogMeIn. “Now, as we prepare for a life post-pandemic, one thing is clear: employees do not want to go back to the office full-time and business leaders need to support that desire in order to retain talent.

“Employees want flexibility to work from home, collaborate in an office or travel – and they need their technology to move with them.”