HPE launches new comms tech group with ‘industry-first’ Open RAN Solution Stack

Aiming to address a telecoms industry that it says is amidst unprecedented technological transformation, with 5G promising to revolutionise the landscape, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has established the HPE Communications Technology Group (CTG).

The company said the shift from previous-generation networks built on proprietary systems to open, cloud-native platforms using commercial off-the-shelf infrastructure, along with modular software components from multiple suppliers, is the biggest challenge facing the industry today.

For this transformation to succeed, telcos need to be able to call upon an ecosystem of trusted partners to reduce the risk of deploying open, multi-supplier 5G networks, it says. The company’s first foray as a going concern will be the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack to enable the commercial deployment of Open RAN (radio access network) at scale in global 5G networks.

With the CTG, HPE said it is aiming to become the transformation catalyst for the 5G economy. The organisation has been formed by combining HPE’s Telco Infrastructure team and its Communications & Media Solutions (CMS) software portfolio. Its founding principle is to drive innovation from edge to cloud through secure, open technology.

The company added that going forward, it will be collaborating with customers and partners to build open 5G systems that will deliver efficiency, reduce risk and complexity, and future-proof the network across the telco core, the radio access network and the telco edge.

The CTG will comprise more than 5,000 professionals dedicated to the telecoms market, delivering consultancy, integration, installation and support services. By working more closely together to develop such technology and sales opportunities, HPE is targeting the CTG organisation for growth.

It said it is already carrying great momentum into the new organisation, with the CMS business alone generating more than $500m of revenue in FY20 and seeing orders grow by 18% and revenue increase by 6% sequentially in Q4 FY20.

The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack will include HPE’s orchestration and automation software, RAN specific infrastructure blueprints and telco optimised infrastructure. HPE service management and orchestration software supports telco networks from the core to the edge, reducing risk and allowing operators to seize the benefits of 5G, said the company.

The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack also features the new HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server, said to be the industry’s first Open RAN workload optimised server. The systems are linked with a common orchestration platform which is designed to support telcos deploying resources and applications from the telco core to the edge. Both systems are underpinned by an ecosystem of partners.

“By driving innovation from edge to cloud through secure, open solution stacks, HPE aims to become the transformation catalyst for the 5G economy,” said Phil Mottram, senior vice-president and general manager, Communications Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“We have collaborated with customers and partners to build the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack from the ground up to meet the unique demands of Open RAN deployments. The HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server is the industry’s first Open RAN workload optimised server, allowing telcos to deliver efficiencies, reduce operational complexity, simplify the infrastructure and future-proof the radio access network.”