Caerphilly council delivers free school meals through automation

Caerphilly County Borough council’s investment in robotic process automation (RPA) software has enabled the organisation to react quickly to challenges brought about by a spike in demand for free school meals.

The council’s use of automation software in the delivery of free school meals is part of a broader project to free up human resources and to stop repetitive processes “grinding people down”.

Liz Lucas, head of digital customer services at the local authority, said that the council began looking into using RPA software in 2018 to free staff up to from mundane tasks.

“I was relatively new in my role and was interested in how we could change these processes to release people into the front line,” she said. “This included staff across the authority and not just in the digital team. Process was grinding people down.”

The council began working with Thoughtonomy, now owned by Blue Prism, 18 months ago.

Lucas said she initially had a conversation with a representative at Thoughtonomy, which was the first time she had been told of the capabilities of RPA software.

She thought it was too good to be tru , but after doing her own research she found that it resonated with her desire to take away mundane tasks and the red tape associated with local government.

“I wanted to release people from mundane tasks so they could do what is important to the customer. We are public servants, so we shouldn’t be stuck behind desks,” she added.

In late 2018, the digital team and council began talking about the possibilities and Lucas was given approval to start some RPA projects.

“We started to go forward at a pace and ran pilots internally,” she said, with the team “cutting its teeth” with a simple process that needs to be done when staff leave the council or move within it, such as automatically deleting an employee from internal systems when they leave the authority.

Projects were then run regarding the processes around invoice payments in social services.