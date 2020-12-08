Tesco uses Netcall to speed up insurance claims process

Tesco Underwriting, the underwriter for Tesco Bank’s car and home insurance policies, has used low-code software from Netcall to improve its Net Promoter Score (NPS).

The low-code application has been used to streamline the business processes that support complex insurance claims, which has enabled Tesco Underwriting to increase the efficiency with which it processes claims.

Tesco Underwriting worked with Netcall to evaluate ways of working, processes and technology for complex claims. One of the areas targeted was the effective management of workflows, to ensure claims handlers could accurately identify the priority status of work. Tesco Underwriting needed a system that could provide full visibility of all claims, and the handlers assigned to them, as well as displaying the order of priority and providing the ability to adjust as required.

Three members of Tesco Underwriting’s continuous improvement team were trained over three days to use Netcall’s Liberty Create low-code platform. This team of three then developed a customisable application to help manage internal claims workflow.

The application development process took less than three weeks for full deployment – including the training period. Developing software using traditional methods would normally take far longer. Often just gathering requirements would take three weeks. By using Netcall Liberty Create, Tesco Underwriting was able to adopt the desired agile approach to achieve a faster time to delivery.

The company said it was now able to provide its handlers with a visual tool that automatically prioritises each claim, while also breaking down individual work queues. Being able to build a prototype during the training stage and within a short timeframe enabled Tesco Underwriting to move quickly and show quick time-to-value to stakeholders.

“The speed and agility that the low-code platform has given us has meant we’ve been able to build, iterate and change processes really quickly and effectively. Without the project, I don’t think we’d have been able to achieve the NPS and the efficiency benefits that we have derived – the speed and agility has been fantastic,” said Neil Arrowsmith, head of operational excellence at Tesco Underwriting.

The company said it had also seen a significant increase in claims handling efficiency, with the number of claims processed per hour increasing by 57% since the implementation of the low-code-based application.