Salesforce confirms rumoured Slack acquisition on eve of Dreamforce 2020

Salesforce has announced the acquisition of Slack, reported on last week, ahead of the virtual iteration of its Dreamforce event.

The CRM supplier said it has agreed to buy Slack Technologies for $27.7bn in stock and cash.

As noted by the Financial Times, the deal is the largest in the cloud software-as-a-service industry, eclipsing Microsoft’s $26.2b splurge on LinkedIn in 2016.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, said: “This is a match made in heaven. Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. I’m thrilled to welcome Slack to the Salesforce Ohana once the transaction closes.”

For his part, Stewart Butterfield, Slack CEO and co-founder, said: “Salesforce started the cloud revolution, and two decades later, we are still tapping into all the possibilities it offers to transform the way we work. The opportunity we see together is massive.

“As software plays a more and more critical role in the performance of every organisation, we share a vision of reduced complexity, increased power and flexibility, and ultimately a greater degree of alignment and organisational agility,” he said. “Personally, I believe this is the most strategic combination in the history of software, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Slack will become an operating unit of Salesforce and Stewart Butterfield will continue as CEO.